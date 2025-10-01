Colts' Injury Report Shows Five Key Names, Starting Duo Returns
The Indianapolis Colts are gearing up for a Week 5 showdown against the Las Vegas Raiders to kick off a two-game homestand.
The Colts are coming off their first loss of the season against the Los Angeles Rams in a game they could have won had mistakes and injuries not set them back.
The Colts will hope for a few starters to return on offense this week, and the early injury report shows some hope.
Colts' Injury Report
- CB Kenny Moore II (Achilles) - DNP
- LB Zaire Franklin (Ankle) - DNP
- RB Tyler Goodson (Groin) - DNP
- CB Xavien Howard (Personal) - DNP
- S Daniel Scott (Knee) - DNP
- G Matt Goncalves (Toe) - LP
- WR Alec Pierce (Concussion) - FULL
Moore suffered a lower leg injury in the fourth quarter against the Tennessee Titans in Week 3, which caused him to miss last weekend's battle against the Rams. Colts head coach Shane Steichen says IR won't be necessary, but the nine-year veteran didn't participate for the fourth-straight practice.
Franklin has been a leader and a staple of the Colts' defense over the past few seasons. He has 22 total tackles through four games, but he sat out Wednesday due to an ankle injury. His participation on Thursday and Friday should clarify his injury designation for this weekend.
Goodson missed the first two games of the season due to an elbow injury, but has played in the last two games. His groin injury was suffered in-game against Los Angeles.
Howard had a tough outing against the Rams and star wide receiver Puka Nacua. He missed the first practice of the week due to a personal matter.
Scott was originally drafted in 2023 and has dealt with a multitude of injuries in his first few professional seasons. He finally saw action earlier this year, but he sat out on Wednesday because of a knee issue.
Goncalves missed the Colts' loss, and it showed. Indy's offensive line had its worst game of the season, and backup guard Dalton Tucker was a liability on the front five. His limited participation is an upgrade from last week, when he sat out all three practices.
Pierce suffered a concussion against the Titans, which caused him to miss all of last week. The Colts played Adonai Mitchell in his place, and we all know what happened next. As long as Pierce passes an independent neurologist test later this week, he should be good to go against Vegas.