Perfect Evaluation Given to Colts' Tyler Warren
The Indianapolis Colts used their first-round pick in this year's draft to select Penn State's Tyler Warren. This pick is already paying dividends for Indy, as Warren is becoming a top tight end in the league.
Bleacher Report notices this when grading every first-round selection through four weeks. For Warren, he gets a stellar A, as well as a raving review from Brad Gagnon.
"With 263 receiving yards through four weeks, the Penn State product could be pulling off a Brock Bowers circa 2024. He leads all NFL tight ends in that category. And while you could nitpick he's yet to catch a touchdown pass, he did rush for a score in Week 4."
Warren has only four NFL games under his belt, but has shown great qualities on every front that a tight end can display.
As a receiver, Warren has secured 19 catches for 263 receiving yards (leads NFL tight ends) and a healthy average per reception of 13.8 yards. As a runner, Warren has been used from the fullback slot and even scored his first career touchdown from that position against the Los Angeles Rams.
However, it was understood Warren could make a significant impact as a receiver and utility weapon, but it's been his blocking prowess that has stood out in spades.
Warren has stacked up a Pro Football Focus run-blocking grade of 64.1 on 83 snaps. His mark ranks fifth on the Colts, only behind names like guard Quenton Nelson, tackle Bernhard Raimann, and center Tanor Bortolini.
Warren has been everything the Colts could have hoped for, and showed it immediately. In his first NFL game against the Miami Dolphins, he had his best receiving performance of the year. Warren led the team in catches (7) and targets (9).
As a blocker, Warren's best play was against the Tennessee Titans, lined up as a fullback. Warren led the way for Jonathan Taylor to get to Tennessee's second level and finish off an incredible run. Taylor's scamper was impressive but might not have happened without Warren.
Warren's hot start only amplifies the forecast for the dynamic tight end. Shane Steichen has already been using Warren in every way possible, and that will only continue, with potentially more ways to unfold the 2024 Mackey Award winner.
The Colts just lost their first game of the season against the Rams and have the Las Vegas Raiders for Week 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Indy will look to get back into the win column and will need Warren's abilities to give themselves the best chance to make that happen.