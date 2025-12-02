After the third loss in four games from the Indianapolis Colts, things are looking beyond shaky for Shane Steichen and his squad.

Several factors have started to show since Indy dropped its Week 9 game to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the three most vibrant will be covered in this piece.

Starting, of course, with a prominent injury that happened near the end of the season at arguably the most inopportune time.

Sauce Gardner's Calf Injury

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts cornerback Sauce Gardner (1) uses crutches as he leaves the field after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

The Colts made a massive trade by dealing off two first-rounders (2026 and 2027), as well as wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, to the New York Jets for All-Pro-level cornerback, Sauce Gardner.

Gardner played against the Atlanta Falcons and Kansas City Chiefs before sustaining what appeared to be an Achilles injury against the Houston Texans in Week 13.

It was later revealed that it was a calf strain, and that Gardner won't be moved to Injured Reserve ahead of a critical five-game stretch.

#Colts star CB Sauce Gardner, who suffered a calf strain in Sunday’s loss, is considered week-to-week with the hope he’s back during the regular season, sources tell me and @TomPelissero after the MRI.



Not long-term. But he’ll miss some time. pic.twitter.com/8BSLZSQS8S — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2025

While Gardner won't miss the rest of the season, it's still a massive blow to Lou Anarumo's secondary to not have a lockdown cornerback.

Without Gardner, Jaylon Jones and Mekhi Blackmon will step into the fray as the outside starters. Both are formidable, but don't touch Gardner's skills.

We'll see if Charvarius Ward and Kenny Moore II can maintain things at cornerback while Gardner recovers, with the hope that he returns within the next two weeks.

Daniel Jones' Leg Fracture

Nov 30, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Daniel Jones (17) yells at the line of scrimmage during a game against the Houston Texans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Grace Hollars-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Colts QB Daniel Jones has played great throughout his seventh year in the NFL, this being his first in Indianapolis.

However, in recent weeks we've seen Jones' play dip in efficiency, but it isn't entirely his fault. Not only has the entire offensive game plan fallen by the wayside, but Jones was playing with a fracture in his fibula.

#Colts QB: Daniel Jones the past 2 games with injury:

33-58

4 TD's

0 Turnovers

1 sack

100 passer rating — Lawrence Owen (@Colts_Law) December 1, 2025

While Jones has played well considering the pain he's going through with his fractured fibula, the Texans game was a clear indicator that Steichen doesn't want his QB in motion too much.

There weren't QB-centric runs or RPOs really called, and Jones didn't try to leave the pocket and avoid rushers, showcasing that the injury will limit how much he can move.

As long as the injury can heal and Jones doesn't run into further setbacks, the Colts' offense can have a good chance to bounce back.

However, if Jones is to be limited like this going forward, it turns him strictly into a pocket passer who won't have the zip on his passes that he needs.

Jones' injury is one to still keep an eye on. It's not hardcore, but it's enough to hamper Jones and keep the offense more static.

Defenses Have Caught Up to Steichen's Offense

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks off the field Sunday, Nov. 30, 2025, after the Indianapolis Colts lost to the Houston Texans 20-16 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It would be ridiculous to say the Colts' offense didn't look unreal to start the season. During the first eight games, Indy went 7-1 and sat atop the NFL. Their only loss was to the Super Bowl-contending Los Angeles Rams in Week 4.

However, since Week 9, Indy's offense has hollowed out and is getting exposed. The recipe to stop the Colts' offense resembles a three-step solution.

Load the second level (box), sell out to stop Jonathan Taylor, blitz Jones until you're blue in the face. It seems too easy, but that is exactly how teams are approaching Indy's offense.

It's not good for the Colts, who have scored just 36 points over their last two games, both of which were losses to the Chiefs and Texans.

The defense is key to winning for Indy, but it's more important that the offense runs like a well-oiled machine. Recently, they've looked like a rusted gear jamming the entire factory.

It will be critical to fix this, and it will take all the players and coaches involved to make the necessary adjustments. With five tough games ahead, it's a must and should be the top priority.

The Bottom Line

Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen walks the field Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, ahead of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | Mykal McEldowney/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Colts appear to be a team that started hot but is spiraling out of control as the schedule heats up.

The entire squad needs to step it up, but nothing is more shocking than the sudden downfall of the offense after such an incredible, historic-level start to the 2025 campaign.

It's not time to freak out yet for the Colts, but if they lose their third straight game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, things could begin to get dim for the franchise.

The pressure to win has never been more present than in Week 14 for the Colts, and all eyes are now on whether they're frauds or for real.

