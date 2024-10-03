Former All-Pro Running Back Ranks Colts' Taylor in Elite Company
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best at his position through the first four weeks. Taylor currently ranks fifth in rushing yards (349) and is tied for fourth in scores on the ground (4). There's an argument that, without Taylor's efficiency, Indy's offense might have four consecutive shallow performances given quarterback Anthony Richardson's struggles and injury (oblique). However, that is pure speculation.
What isn't speculative is NFL.com's assessment of Taylor in their running back rankings through four weeks. What's better is who ranks the players; none other than former Jacksonville Jaguars stalwart, three-time Pro Bowl, and former All-Pro running back, Maurice Jones-Drew. MJD puts Taylor at fifth behind only Derrick Henry (Baltimore Ravens), Jordan Mason (San Francisco 49ers), Saquon Barkley (Philadelphia Eagles), and Alvin Kamara (New Orleans Saints). Here's MJD's detailing of Taylor's performance against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Sunday marked Taylor's 21st career game with at least 100 scrimmage yards and one rush TD, but the high-ankle sprain that forced him to the sideline in the fourth quarter is something to monitor.- Maurice Jones-Drew | NFL.com
The high-ankle sprain that MJD mentions is a big update. This was the same injury that limited Taylor's 2022 and 2023, so expect the Colts to proceed with extra caution with the former All-Pro. If Taylor can't suit up and play against the Jaguars, expect a healthy dose of backup Trey Sermon and third-down specialist, Tyler Goodson.
Even if Taylor can play, don't expect it in full capacity with an injury like this high ankle. Also, Taylor's history with it doesn't bode the best for his availability in week five for a critical AFC South battle in Jacksonville. This will be a big week for Taylor if he's on track to get back to the field, we'll see if he can have the opportunity to continue what's been a fantastic campaign thus far in Shane Steichen's offense.
