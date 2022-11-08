2023 NFL Draft Notebook: Quarterback Primer
The Indianapolis Colts are almost officially in draft season, as they fell to 3-5-1 on the year after a 26-3 beatdown in Foxboro this past weekend. After several firings and benching of the starting quarterback, it has become easy to see that this season is not going to turn around.
On the bright side, that does mean that the Colts are about to enter draft season a bit earlier this season. The team has a plethora of needs to address, but the biggest one is of course at quarterback. The team has continually kicked the can down the road and opted for a new veteran passer every year since the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck.
Will Chris Ballard, if he stays, actually draft a quarterback this year or will he trade the farm for Jared Goff? It's hard to say at this moment, but I am here to get you all updated on this potential 2023 quarterback draft class. Here is my big primer on the interesting group of guys to keep an eye on for the rest of the season:
The Top Dogs
Bryce Young, Alabama (Junior)
The biggest name in this quarterback class is the reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young. Young was a highly touted recruit out of Pasadena, California that took the college football world by storm in 2021. He finished that season with 4,872 yards passing and 47 touchdowns as he led the Crimson Tide to the National Championship game. He is having a bit of a down year in 2022, but he still has 2,234 yards passing and 19 touchdowns through eight games.
Young is a new-age quarterback that thrives in chaos. He is a creative passer that is pinpoint accurate down the field. He can operate when he is in rhythm, but also has the creative feel to deliver strikes when on the move with the pocket collapsing around him. He truly is a magician in how he navigates through disaster.
The biggest concern with Young's game is his size, as he will likely measure in at sub-six feet and under 200 pounds. If teams can overlook his outlier size, he should be able to find a good bit of success at the NFL level.
Stylistic Pro Comp: Joe Burrow
An accurate passer with a creative touch built for the modern NFL.
C.J Stroud, Ohio State (Junior)
The other big-named junior in this draft class is Ohio State's C.J Stroud. Stroud has been on a tear for the Buckeyes the past two seasons, as he has thrown for 73 touchdowns in his last 21 starts for the team. For his career, the young signal-caller has amassed 6,888 yards passing and 73 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions in the past two seasons.
Stroud is an impressive passer from the pocket. His anticipation and accuracy are truly next level, and he simply toys with defenders at the second level with his eye manipulation. He is the textbook number one overall draft pick of the era before this one, as he checks every box when he can throw within structure.
The biggest concern with his game is that the NFL is moving towards a creative passer league. Where does a throwback pocket passer fit in this new NFL? That is something that teams will have to ask themselves come draft night.
Stylistic Pro Comp: Matt Ryan
Cerebral pocket passer with next-level anticipation/football IQ.
Traitsy Guys
Will Levis, Kentucky (RS Senior)
Will Levis will either be the second coming of Josh Allen or he will get an entire front office fired within a few seasons? The talent is unmistakable with Levis, as he may have the best arm talent I have ever seen in a college prospect. The issues come with the mental side of the game.
Levis has just struggled to put it all together in college, despite improving his play drastically once he transferred to Kentucky (from Penn State). This season he has thrown for 1,903 yards and 16 touchdowns with eight interceptions as a senior. Levis has all of the tools to be a franchise quarterback, but it's hard to tell if the 23-year-old will ever be able to put it all together.
Stylistic Pro Comp: Carson Wentz
Tantalizing physical traits with some boneheaded decisions/mistakes.
Anthony Richardson, Florida (RS Sophomore)
Anthony Richardson is a pure ball of clay at quarterback, but at least he is only 21 years old. Standing in at 6'4" and nearly 240 pounds, Richardson is a tank of a runner and toolsy passer. He needs a ton of work with his mechanics and post-snap reads, but there is a lot to work with in his game.
As a raw passer in college, his stats have been far from perfect this season. He is completing less than 60% of his passes for 1,839 yards and nine touchdowns with seven interceptions on the year. He has added some rushing success though, averaging over six yards a carry for 488 yards and eight touchdowns.
Stylistic Pro Comp: Cam Newton
A physical specimen that needs a lot of work as a passer.
Upside But Scary Guys
Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (Senior)
The breakout star of college football the past two seasons has been Tennessee's Hendon Hooker. After three rough seasons at Virginia Tech, Hooker transferred to Tennessee, and the rest is history. In his two seasons with the team, he has amassed 5,478 yards passing and 52 touchdowns with just five interceptions in 22 games played.
There is a lot to like in Hooker's game, from his athleticism to his beautiful deep passing ability. There are also... some concerns. One of which being his age (25) and the other one being the offense he plays in. Will teams take a shot on a spread offense quarterback (that doesn't ask him to make NFL reads) that is already 25 years old?
Stylistic Pro Comp: Geno Smith
Athletic deep passer with some issues underneath.
Bo Nix, Oregon (Senior)
Somehow, former Auburn QB disaster Bo Nix is in the middle of a phenomenal season for the Oregon Ducks. After barely being a 60% passer at Auburn, Nix is up to a 73.3 completion percentage in 2022. He is also up to 2,952 total yards and 36 touchdowns through just nine games.
The main concern with Nix is if that sporadic Auburn version of himself is truly gone or not. He does still have some poor moments on film this year, and it is hard to get over the stigma of his past self, but Nix could be a major draft riser with a strong offseason.
Stylistic Pro Comp: Trevor Lawrence
Athletic, talented, and accurate with some boneheaded decisions mixed in.
Jayden Daniels, LSU (Senior)
Similarly to Bo Nix, Jayden Daniels is another senior that is out to rectify his past reputation with a transfer. Also, like Nix, Daniels is in the middle of a career-best season. Talent was never the question with Daniels, and he is putting some really good things on film with the Tigers in 2022. He is already up to 2,613 total yards and 24 touchdowns through nine games.
Daniels may not be a complete passer, but he is a phenomenal athlete with enough ability to make defenses pay if they crowd the line of scrimmage. He needs to continue taking positive steps forward in his pre and post-snap reads, but there is a lot to like in his game.
Stylistic Pro Comp: Justin Fields
Dynamic rusher with some flaws as a passer.
Interesting Underclassmen
Cameron Ward, Washington State (RS Sophomore)
Talented passer that could use some more time at the college level to clean up his pocket movement and mechanics. Really intriguing traits, though.
Tanner McKee, Stanford (Junior)
Traditional pocket passer that is poised and accurate within structure. There is a lot of Davis Mills/Mike Glennon in his game.
Jaren Hall, BYU (Junior)
Older junior with a ton of arm talent and splash plays. He may need another year on a better BYU team to fully put it all together.
Michael Penix Jr, Washington (RS Junior)
Tough downfield passer that is finally putting it together after transferring to Washington.
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest (RS Junior)
Undersized QB that flashes some excellence down the field. His peak plays are super fun to watch.
Cameron Rising, Utah (RS Junior)
Basically a copy of Gardner Minshew in every way.
Grayson McCall, Coastal Carolina (RS Junior)
Triple option pass quarterback with some nice flashes of accuracy.
Seniors To Watch
Productive college passer with some nice touch on his throws down the field.
Efficient passer that has struggled a bit in his final collegiate season.
Former walk-on that has improved every single year in college.
Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA
Athletic passer that has improved his accuracy and timing as a senior.
Big-armed passer that has filled in nicely for Desmond Ridder.
A player that looks the part more than he plays the part.
Need your fill on daily Colts' content? Head over to the Locked On Colts' YouTube channel where Jake Arthur and myself hit on all the major topics surrounding this team. Hit that subscribe button while you are there!
Read More
Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.