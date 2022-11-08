2023 NFL Draft Notebook: Quarterback Primer

The Top Dogs

The biggest name in this quarterback class is the reigning Heisman Trophy Winner Bryce Young. Young was a highly touted recruit out of Pasadena, California that took the college football world by storm in 2021. He finished that season with 4,872 yards passing and 47 touchdowns as he led the Crimson Tide to the National Championship game. He is having a bit of a down year in 2022, but he still has 2,234 yards passing and 19 touchdowns through eight games.

Young is a new-age quarterback that thrives in chaos. He is a creative passer that is pinpoint accurate down the field. He can operate when he is in rhythm, but also has the creative feel to deliver strikes when on the move with the pocket collapsing around him. He truly is a magician in how he navigates through disaster.

The biggest concern with Young's game is his size, as he will likely measure in at sub-six feet and under 200 pounds. If teams can overlook his outlier size, he should be able to find a good bit of success at the NFL level.

Stylistic Pro Comp: Joe Burrow

An accurate passer with a creative touch built for the modern NFL.

The other big-named junior in this draft class is Ohio State's C.J Stroud. Stroud has been on a tear for the Buckeyes the past two seasons, as he has thrown for 73 touchdowns in his last 21 starts for the team. For his career, the young signal-caller has amassed 6,888 yards passing and 73 touchdowns with just 10 interceptions in the past two seasons.

Stroud is an impressive passer from the pocket. His anticipation and accuracy are truly next level, and he simply toys with defenders at the second level with his eye manipulation. He is the textbook number one overall draft pick of the era before this one, as he checks every box when he can throw within structure.

The biggest concern with his game is that the NFL is moving towards a creative passer league. Where does a throwback pocket passer fit in this new NFL? That is something that teams will have to ask themselves come draft night.

Stylistic Pro Comp: Matt Ryan

Cerebral pocket passer with next-level anticipation/football IQ.