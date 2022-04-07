30 Days of Colts' Fits: Christian Homes, CB, Oklahoma State

Introducing a new series to the site that will take us right up to draft night. 30 Days and 30 Players the Colts are/could be interested in. Next up is Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

Next up on the countdown to Draftmas is Oklahoma State cornerback Christian Holmes.

Background

Holmes is a former three star recruit that originally chose Missouri out of high school over Cincinnati and Memphis. He appeared in 23 games over three years for the team before flipping to Oklahoma State as a grad transfer.

With Oklahoma State, Holmes appeared in 23 games over two seasons. For his career, he finished with a total of 129 tackles, six tackles for a loss, 28 pass deflections, and three interceptions in five years of play.

He went on to play in the Hula Bowl this offseason following the conclusion of his college career.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 5'11"

Weight: 201 pounds

Testing Numbers: 40 Time: 4.44 seconds / Vertical Jump: 39 inches / Broad Jump: 126 inches

Ability on Film

Holmes is an interesting player on film. He has good size and length for the cornerback position, and he gets after it in the run game. He is a bit tight in the hips, but it doesn't impact his ability to come down out of his breaks on underneath throws too often.

He is lined up in off-man coverage on this play below. He reads that the ball is coming out hot on the hitch route and is able to quickly break on the ball for a pass deflection.

While Holmes' game isn't overly flashy, he is a good athlete that is constantly in the right position. He may never be a starter, or even a defensive role player, in the NFL, but he has all the makings of a good special teamer.

This clip below is teach-tape for covering up a vertical route in off-man coverage. He closes the space between himself and his man and pinches the receiver to the sideline. Once he gets into good position, he flips his head around to locate the ball on the massive overthrow.

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

The Colts are currently short on depth at the moment, as there are still plenty of spaces available on the 90-man roster. With that, the team will have to be looking at some UDFA's and late round players to potentially fill roles on this team.

Holmes is a decent player to take a shot on. He is a good athlete that was always in good position in college. He brings the necessary attitude and upside to be a late round/UDFA player that can stick in the NFL.

The Colts do have a Top 30 visit scheduled with Holmes, which does indicate that the team is at least somewhat interested in his potential.

Overall, Holmes is an intriguing late round player that brings special teams ability and above average athleticism. The Colts have hit with this profile before, so it does bare monitoring as we close in on the draft.

Follow Zach on Twitter @ZachHicks2.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

Pre-Order Our Indy Draft Guide! Full Guide Drops on April 11th. Only $8.99 with the code "draft"