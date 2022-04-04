30 Days of Colts' Fits: Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State

Introducing a new series to the site that will take us right up to draft night. 30 Days and 30 Players the Colts are/could be interested in. Next up is Penn State left tackle Rasheed Walker.

The 2022 NFL Draft is officially just a month away. In order to help you all along until draft day, I decided to start a daily prospect spotlight series to talk about some players that the Colts could target next month.

The players mentioned in this series will be players that I have either heard that the team is really high on, or are players that just make way too much sense for the team based on fit/past draft history.

Next up on the countdown to Draftmas is Penn State offensive tackle Rasheed Walker.

Background

Walker is a former four star recruit that chose to attend Penn State over Ohio State and Virginia Tech. He went on to appear in 36 games for the Nittany Lions, making 32 starts all at left tackle.

Walker started every game over the past two seasons at left tackle, outside of the final three games this past season (he missed the games due to a bone bruise in his knee). He earned All-Big Ten Third Team honors in both 2020 and in 2021.

Walker was unable to compete in any offseason activities/workouts due to injury.

Size/Testing Numbers

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 313 pounds

Arm Length: 33 5/8 inches

Testing Numbers: N/A (Injury)

Ability on Film

Walker is a massive left tackle with excellent hands in the pass game. He boasts good length, which allows him to reach defenders with ease off of the edge. He also has outstanding grip strength and he excels at latching onto pass rushers early and often.

Being from the Big Ten, Walker faced a good handful of edge rushers over the years. Most notably, he squared off against Michigan, which has two top tier edge prospects in Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. He held his own against this dominant pair, even locking up the future top five pick (Hutchinson) on many occasions.

In the run game, Walker is a punishing force with a ton of power at the point of attack. He gets good initial movement on his blocks and creates strong vertical displacement on his combos on the interior.

I chose to highlight this play against Ohio State because this is the exact type of run concept the Colts would run with him next season (if the team opts to draft him). Imagine Walker lined up alongside Quenton Nelson on these types of plays..

Fit with the Colts/Team Interest

Walker is an experienced, battle-tested left tackle that has the potential to be a solid starter in the NFL. While he is not the best athlete, he makes up for it with great hands and technique on the edge.

With the Colts, Walker could immediately come in and compete with Matt Pryor for the starting job in year one. Winning that battle is obviously another story, but Walker would be in good position out of the gate to have an important role with the Colts in year one.

In terms of interest, the Colts did send a heavy-hitter to Penn State's Pro Day. Colts' Director of College Scouting Morocco Brown was in attendance, likely keeping his eye on a few of the players performing. While Walker wasn't participating in drills, he was at the Pro Day doing interviews with teams.

Overall, Walker is a quality left tackle that fits a lot of what the Colts like at the position. While his upside may be capped with his lack of athleticism, he has the technique and development to be a starter in the league. For a team that desperately needs more help at offensive tackle, the Colts should be very interested in his talents.

