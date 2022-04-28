A look back at the last five players that the Colts have selected in the fourth and fifth rounds of the NFL Draft.

Our look back at the Indianapolis Colts' recent draft hauls continues today as we examine the last five players that the team has made in the fourth and fifth rounds.

Day 3 of the draft is where teams truly uncover their gems, as commonly-grouped draft boards in the first three rounds become totally chaotic from a league cohesion standpoint.

The Colts have done very well in the mid-rounds under general manager Chris Ballard, as 7 of the following 10 players remain with the team today, many of them on their second contract.

Let's dive in.

ROUND 4

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

TE Kylen Granson | 2021 | Pick No. 127

Colts Career Stats: 17 games, 11 receptions (15 targets), 106 yards (9.6 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2021-Present

Granson was drafted to be a playmaker downfield and after the catch for the Colts. Although he's known as a bright player, tight ends do take a little while to make an impact. Although he played in each game, Granson only had 15 targets. However, that'll happen when you're behind Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox on the depth chart. Now, Doyle is retired and Alie-Cox remains the best blocking tight end on the roster, which opens the door for Granson to be the offense's main receiving threat. With Matt Ryan now at quarterback, that gives Granson's arrow an even stronger upward pull.

Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

QB Jacob Eason | 2020 | Pick No. 122

Colts Career Stats: 1 game, 2-of-5 passing (40.0%), 25 yards (5.0 YPA), 1 interception

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-21

The Jacob Eason Experiment has now come and gone. He was drafted in the fourth round but had some early-round projections. He was one of the most polarizing players on the team's roster with many fans wanting him to get a shot and others wanting to pump the breaks. With starting quarterback Carson Wentz nursing a foot injury during the summer, Eason had some really nice moments during training camp but got off to a very shaky start. He ultimately lost out to 2021 rookie Sam Ehlinger for the backup job and was waived. Eason is now with the Seattle Seahawks.

© Christine Tannous/IndyStar via Imagn Content Services, LLC

S Khari Willis

2019 | Pick No. 109

Colts Career Stats: Started 33-of-39 games, 219 tackles (7 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 1 forced fumble, 1 fumble recovery, 4 interceptions, 11 pass breakups, 7 quarterback hits, 1 defensive touchdown

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

Willis became the Colts' starting strong safety midway through his rookie season and hasn't yielded his spot yet. He's become a highly important part of the Colts' defense and took a step forward as a performer and a leader in Year 2. He had some issues in coverage in 2021 but has never shown that previously. Willis will still be counted on as a leader in new defensive coordinator Gus Bradley's defense.

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

RB Nyheim Hines

2018 | Pick No. 104

Colts Career Stats: Started 12-of-65 games, 282 carries for 1,169 yards (4.1 avg.) and 9 TD, 210 receptions (272 targets) for 1,537 yards (7.3 avg.) and 7 TD, 62 punt returns for 751 yards (12.1 avg.) and 2 TD

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2018-Present

Hines has become one of the most dangerous all-purpose weapons in the entire NFL. He showed quality receiving skills as a rookie, developed into an excellent punt returner in Year 2, and became a better runner in Years 3 and 4. Overall, he's improved his averages per touch in each of his four seasons. Hines is now more than just a pass-catching back, and with Ryan at quarterback, he's expected to see a large spike in production.

DT Grover Stewart

2017 | Pick No. 144

Colts Career Stats: Started 30-of-62 games, 123 tackles (14 for loss), 3.5 sacks, 2 pass breakups, 15 quarterback hits

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2017-Present

Ballard has got to get some credit for taking a guy out of tiny Albany State in the fourth round who has since developed into one of the best, most well-paid nose tackles in the NFL. Stewart posted career highs in tackles (53) and tackles for loss (6) in 2020 and backed it up with another solid campaign in 2021 with another 46 tackles (2 for loss) and 1.0 sack. Being paired next to All-Pro DeForest Buckner inside the Colts defense, Stewart should continue to bully interior offensive linemen.

ROUND 5

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

S Shawn Davis | 2021 | Pick No. 165

Colts Career Stats: N/A

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2021

Davis was the most "meh" pick of the Colts' 2021 draft class and he lived up to that billing after failing to make the roster. He spent much of training camp on the sidelines with a hamstring injury and then when he got on the practice field, didn't show much of the traits that the Colts liked about him, pre-draft. He has since caught on with the Green Bay Packers, however, giving him a chance to further develop.

© Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

OL Danny Pinter

2020 | Pick No. 149

Colts Career Stats: Started 4-of-29 games, with 331 offensive snaps

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2020-Present

Pinter is a classic example of drafting and developing players. He arrived at Ball State as a tight end before converting to right tackle as a senior, where he earned All-Conference honors. He kicked inside to center/guard when he was drafted by the Colts, proving worthy of his role when given playing time in his first two seasons. Finally, he appears slated to be the Colts' starting right guard in 2022.

© Christine Tannous/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

LB E.J. Speed

2019 | Pick No. 164

Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-44 games, 47 tackles (1 for loss), 1 forced fumble, 1 pass breakup, 1 blocked kick, 2 special teams touchdowns

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

People outside of NFL facilities knew next to zero information about Speed when he was picked three years ago, but he's stuck around for the Colts as a key special teamer and was in the mix as the SAM linebacker in 2021. Speed has shown off his playmaking ability in the last two years, blocking a punt that was recovered by a teammate for a touchdown two years ago, and recovering two other blocked punts for touchdowns in 2021. He should have a similar role in 2022 that he did in 2021.

© Junfu Han via Imagn Content Services, LLC

CB Marvell Tell III

2019 | Pick No. 144

Colts Career Stats: Started 1-of-13 games, 26 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 5 pass breakups

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2019-Present

Tell's development has been on a bit of a roller coaster. He had a solid rookie season but then opted out as a COVID-19 designation in 2020. Tell didn't have the best training camp in 2021, ultimately spending the season on the practice squad. The 2022 season seems like a make-or-break year for him: progress or move on. With his blend of size (6'2", 198) and athleticism, he's got the physical tools to succeed.

WR Daurice Fountain

2018 | Pick No. 159

Colts Career Stats: 6 games, 2 receptions (3 targets) for 23 yards (11.5 avg.)

Pro Bowl: 0

All-Pro: 0

Colts Tenure: 2018-2020

Fountain's story is one that's an unfortunate example of what could've been. He was drafted out of a small school in Northern Iowa as a big receiver (6'2", 210) with good athleticism. He earned a little bit of playing time late in his rookie season. He dominated during training camp the following summer and was arguably the best storyline on the team but suffered a devastating ankle injury near the end of camp that ended his season before it began. He returned in 2020, and although he continued to look great on the practice field, he just never caught on permanently. He is now with the Kansas City Chiefs.

PREVIOUS ENTRIES

How do you feel about the Colts' last five picks in the fourth and fifth rounds? Drop your thoughts below in the comment section!

Follow Jake on Twitter and Facebook @JakeArthurNFL. Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and Twitter.

The Indy Draft Guide is here! Get your copy today!