The Indianapolis Colts continue to kick the tires on potential long-term quarterback options this offseason as they will reportedly visit yet another one of the top prospects at the position in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft.

It's unclear whether it's an official Top 30 visit, workout, or otherwise but the Colts are set to meet with North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell this week, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

The Colts hold seven picks in the upcoming draft but aren't on the board until the 42nd-overall pick in the second round. Although the Colts no longer have a short-term need for a quarterback after trading for Matt Ryan, Howell is a projected Day 2 pick that they could develop to become Ryan's eventual successor.

The Colts are hopeful that they have Ryan for at least the duration of his two-year contract but they will not shy away from the potential of finding their quarterback for of next dozen years if the opportunity presents itself.

Here is a quick scouting report on Howell from the 2022 Indy Draft Guide:

Howell’s athletic ability and prowess in the RPO game would help bolster an already dominant Colts running game. His arm strength would also allow the Colts to open up the entire playbook. However, Howell would need to sit and learn as he works on his mechanics and improving his footwork. While Howell could be an option for the Colts, there are other quarterbacks in the class with higher upside.

Along with Howell, the Colts are also slated to meet with Liberty quarterback Malik Willis this week. Willis is considered by many to be the top quarterback in this year's draft class. UCLA tight end Greg Dulcich has reportedly already met with the Colts as well. Recently, our Zach Hicks profiled the fit between Dulcich and the Colts here.

This year's NFL draft is from Thursday, April 28-Saturday, April 30.

