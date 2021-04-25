Identifying 3 Late Round Weapons For Colts to Target in NFL Draft

Though there isn't a pressing need to add a weapon to the current Colts' roster, it never hurts to grab an athletic specimen to pair with your new toy at quarterback.

Thanks to the return of T.Y. Hilton in free agency, and the return of Zach Pascal on a second-round tender, the Indianapolis Colts remain relatively deep at receiver.

Add in the fact that the Colts were able to retain Mo Alie-Cox on a late-round tender and it appears that the Colts are seemingly set with starters at receiver and tight end with new QB Carson Wentz in the fold.

However, in a deep draft class of weapons at tight end and receiver, the Colts would be wise to grab one weapon - whether that's tight end or receiver - on Day 3, providing depth and upside to the arsenal.

A selection of a receiver or a tight end on Day 3 doesn't have to be splash, and certainly doesn't have to be in the fourth round with the Colts and General Manager Chris Ballard having just six picks (for now) in the draft.

Below are three names that would make ideal draft day fits for the Colts and Wentz.

Josh Imatorbhebhe, WR, Illinois

A personal favorite of mine in the draft class and a relatively deep sleeper for me, Imatorbhebhe (pronounced ee-MAT-or-bay-bay) is a physical freak that wins often on contested catches and can really stretch the field.

At his Pro Day, Imatorbhebhe posted a record 47.1-inch vertical, and added a 40-yard dash of 4.48 seconds, an 11' 2" broad jump and 24 bench press reps of 225 pounds.

Though the production wasn't quite there over two seasons at Illinois (55 catches, 931 yards, 12 touchdowns), the athletic traits are insane.

Imatorbhebhe was a former 4-star recruit that started out at USC before transferring to Illinois. He's familiar with Michael Pittman Jr. as well, and profiles as an ideal stash and develop, much like Dezmon Patmon.

© Michael Allio-USA TODAY Sports

Tamorrion Terry, WR, Florida State

If Terry would have declared for the 2020 NFL Draft, he'd have likely been a Day 2 pick following his redshirt sophomore year.

Instead, Terry opted to return to school for his junior season with a new coaching staff. It couldn't have gone worse. A knee injury and a blowup with the new coaching staff regarding COVID-19 protocols saw him leave the program in the middle of the season.

Despite those red flags, Terry profiles as a strong developmental Z receiver that has home run speed, great size and a ton of wiggle and explosion in the open field with the ball.

He can take a slant or a shallow cross to the house in the blink of an eye, which isn't something we see often with the current crop of Colts' weapons.

© Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

Jacob Harris, TE, UCF

A wide receiver by trade at Central Florida, Harris profiles as an elite athlete that can make the move to tight end and really unlock his potential.

According to The Athletic's Dane Brugler, many teams in the league (including the Colts) are viewing Harris as a tight end in the Darren Waller mold. Harris comes in at 6'5", 220 pounds and clocked a 4.43 40-yard dash, 40.5-inch vertical, and a 6.51 3-cone time at the UCF Pro Day.

Shifting him to tight end and putting him against linebackers and slot corners would create an incredible mismatch in the Colts' favor.

© Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Have thoughts on the three weapons listed above as potential Day 3 targets for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section already!

