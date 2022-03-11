Colts Pre-Free Agency 7 Round Mock Draft

With free agency right around the corner, let's have some fun with a brand new mock draft.

The Indianapolis Colts are sitting pretty with draft picks following the Carson Wentz trade. The team currently has premium selections on the second day of the draft and has a ton of needs to fill with those picks.

Free agency is bound to change the team's outlook on the draft in the upcoming weeks, but let's have some fun today with a mock draft.

This mock draft was done using the Mock Draft Simulator over at Pro Football Network. This draft is also me guessing what the Colts would do if the draft were tomorrow, not necessarily the way that I would go with each pick.

Round 2 Pick 42: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

While it may seem like a stretch for Ridder to be available at this spot in the actual draft, this quarterback class is all over the place. One team may have Ridder as high as QB1 while another team may have him as low as QB7.

Regardless of where he goes in this draft, Ridder is a player that is easy to like. He has been a consistent producer in college and is one of the winningest quarterbacks in FBS history. He possesses a big arm and excellent athleticism to extend plays.

I have some concerns with accuracy and mechanics (especially with his rigid throwing motion), but he is certainly a player worth taking a shot on at this range. If the Colts sign a veteran (Marcus Mariota perhaps), Ridder would be the perfect quarterback to draft and sit behind him.

Round 3 Pick 73: Abraham Lucas, OT, Washington State

If the Colts want to take a swing at offensive tackle in the third round of the draft, Washington State's Abraham Lucas would be the perfect fit. Lucas is a battle-tested player that started 42 games in his collegiate career.

Playing at Washington State, Lucas gained plenty of experience in pass protection. As a result, he is one of the more technically advanced tackles in pass pro in this entire class. His run blocking also took a major leap forward this past year, and he showed a ton of promise in this area.

There are a few concerns about fit, such as the question if he could move over to left tackle, but his upside is hard to ignore. Given how he tested at the Combine and his performance at the Senior Bowl, I suspect that Lucas will be high on Chris Ballard's personal big board.

Round 3 Pick 82: Josh Paschal, EDGE, Kentucky

It is no secret that the Colts need more help on the defensive line, even with expected jumps from Kwity Paye and Dayo Odeyingbo next season. One player that checks almost every box for the Colts is Kentucky edge rusher Josh Paschal.

Paschal is a bigger, sturdy defensive end that enjoyed a breakout season in 2021. He is explosive off of the line of scrimmage and boasts some of the best power in the entire class. He also stood out at the Senior Bowl as a player that can play inside or out on the defensive line.

With the Colts moving towards a Gus Bradley-led scheme in 2022, the team will need more bodies at Big End. Paschal would be an excellent fit at that spot in the draft.

Round 4 Pick 121: Kevin Austin Jr, WR, Notre Dame

While the Colts would love to grab a receiver higher than this in the draft, I think grabbing Austin Jr on day three would be a steal. He is as raw as a player can be, but the athletic potential is through the roof with him.

In Austin Jr, the Colts would finally have a big bodied player that can stretch the field vertically. The team would need to add a more consistent threat in free agency to pair with him, but this would be an interesting player to grab later in the draft to fill this important role.

Round 5 Pick 159: Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State

Keeping with the developmental trend on day three of this draft, the Colts could use another young cornerback on their roster. Rock Ya-Sin and Isaiah Rodgers are entrenched as starters (or at least rotational starters), so the team could look for another player to develop later in the draft.

Williams is a big corner out of a super small school. Most teams would overlook a player like this, but Chris Ballard has the tendency to find these types of gems on day three.

Round 5 Pick 178 (Projected Comp Pick): Otito Ogbonnia, DT, UCLA

The Colts may not have a major need on the interior defensive line, but they could use another one-tech tackle behind Grover Stewart. Ogbonnia is a pure run stuffer that has a ton of athletic upside.

Ogbonnia is another player that had a strong Senior Bowl week and is starting to rise up draft boards in this process. Everything about his personality and game just screams Chris Ballard pick.

Round 6 Pick 217 (Projected Comp Pick): Velus Jones, WR, Tennessee

It would not surprise me at all if the Colts double dipped in some capacity at receiver in this draft. One player that I expect the team to be higher on than most is Tennessee wideout Velus Jones.

Jones was a late bloomer in college, but he is a dangerous special teams player with a ton of athletic potential at his size. He could be a valuable player for the Colts to target on day three with his upside in the pass game and his high floor on special teams.

Round 7 Pick 238: Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State

With the last pick in this mock draft, I decided to take another swing at a position of need. I fully expect the Colts to sign a free agent to fill their void at tight end (Zach Ertz maybe?), but the team could still use another player if Mo Alie-Cox ends up leaving.

Chase Allen is an older prospect, but he is a tight end that can be efficient as a pass catcher and as a run blocker. With how the Colts value blocking in their tight ends, and his offensive coordinator at Iowa State being former Colts' tight ends coach Tom Manning, I expect Chase Allen to be a late day three option for the Colts.

