Transition From TE To OT Kept Raimann Up At Night Until 'Reps Were Perfect'

Obsessing over his technique and mechanics following move from tight end to offensive tackle has paid off for Bernhard Raimann, who was selected by the Indianapolis Colts 77th overall.

The mark of a great player in the NFL is the attention to details and the desire to get it right every single time, no matter the circumstances.

So far, new Indianapolis Colts' offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann appears to at least be on the right track mentally.

Prior to his selection by the Colts at No. 77 overall in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft Friday night, Raimann went through a transformation from tight end to offensive tackle, all while still learning the game overall as a native of Austria.

That transition including gaining weight and learning how to utilize different movements overall as an offensive lineman compared to a tight end.

A transition of that magnitude can take years. Raimann did it rather quickly, thanks in part to his obsession with the task at hand, never resting until his reps were perfect.

"It was just different movements at first, things I have never done before. I have had some great coaches to help me out. It was my work ethic that wouldn’t let me stop," Raimann said to reporters Friday regarding his transition to offensive tackle. "It wouldn’t let me go to sleep at night until I got my reps perfect. I was out there on the field by myself just trying to get everything worked out as good as I could. I also had some really good support. I think that helped me tremendously in making the transition from tight end to tackle.”

A comment like that from a rookie about obsessing over his reps will certainly raise eyebrows in a positive way inside the facility in Indianapolis.

While he's on the older side for a prospect (25 years old) and still has some developing to do, he hasn't come close to hitting his ceiling as an offensive linemen overall, which is largely why the Colts liked what they saw and felt compelled to take a swing on.

