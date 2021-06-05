Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft Sees Colts Land OT

The 2021 season hasn't even kicked off yet, but the NFL Draft community never rests. The Draft Wire rolled out a two-round mock draft June 1, which saw the Colts add another key piece in the trenches.

With projected Indianapolis Colts' left tackle Eric Fisher playing on a one-year contract coming back from a torn Achilles in January 2021, and star right tackle Braden Smith entering a contract year, could the Colts find themselves in the tackle market once again come the start of the 2022 NFL Draft?

It's quite possible.

Though the 2021 season hasn't even kicked off yet, the NFL Draft community never rests. The Draft Wire rolled out a two-round mock draft June 1, which saw the Colts add another key piece in the trenches.

In the two-round mock, The Draft Wire's Luke Easterling has the Colts selecting Penn State standout offensive tackle Rasheed Walker at No. 21 overall. The selection order was based on 2021 Super Bowl odds, according to Easterling.

Though no explanation was given by Easterling regarding the Walker selection, it's clear the Colts could find themselves in search of either a left or right tackle in 2022, depending on what happens this season.

However, it's worth noting that the Colts likely won't have a first-round pick in 2022 due to the Carson Wentz trade, as the conditional second-rounder given up will turn into a first if Wentz plays 70% of the offensive snaps.

For now, Easterling projects the Colts to not lose their first-rounder here, instead losing their 2022 second-rounder to the Colts to complete the Wentz trade, which the Philadelphia Eagles use to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Josh Sills.

While Walker would be a great addition to arguably the best offensive line in football in Indianapolis, it's highly unlikely the Colts keep their 2022 first rounder, pushing Indianapolis out of the first round next season barring a trade up.

The good news for Colts fans is that the endless mock drafts leading up to next year's draft might not matter as much, especially when projecting into the mid-50s.

Have thoughts on The Draft Wire's mock draft selection for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below!

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.