Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
HomeNewsDraftFilmSI.com
Search

Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft Sees Colts Land OT

The 2021 season hasn't even kicked off yet, but the NFL Draft community never rests. The Draft Wire rolled out a two-round mock draft June 1, which saw the Colts add another key piece in the trenches.
Author:
Publish date:

With projected Indianapolis Colts' left tackle Eric Fisher playing on a one-year contract coming back from a torn Achilles in January 2021, and star right tackle Braden Smith entering a contract year, could the Colts find themselves in the tackle market once again come the start of the 2022 NFL Draft? 

It's quite possible. 

Though the 2021 season hasn't even kicked off yet, the NFL Draft community never rests. The Draft Wire rolled out a two-round mock draft June 1, which saw the Colts add another key piece in the trenches.

In the two-round mock, The Draft Wire's Luke Easterling has the Colts selecting Penn State standout offensive tackle Rasheed Walker at No. 21 overall. The selection order was based on 2021 Super Bowl odds, according to Easterling. 

Though no explanation was given by Easterling regarding the Walker selection, it's clear the Colts could find themselves in search of either a left or right tackle in 2022, depending on what happens this season. 

However, it's worth noting that the Colts likely won't have a first-round pick in 2022 due to the Carson Wentz trade, as the conditional second-rounder given up will turn into a first if Wentz plays 70% of the offensive snaps.

For now, Easterling projects the Colts to not lose their first-rounder here, instead losing their 2022 second-rounder to the Colts to complete the Wentz trade, which the Philadelphia Eagles use to select Oklahoma State offensive tackle Josh Sills. 

While Walker would be a great addition to arguably the best offensive line in football in Indianapolis, it's highly unlikely the Colts keep their 2022 first rounder, pushing Indianapolis out of the first round next season barring a trade up. 

The good news for Colts fans is that the endless mock drafts leading up to next year's draft might not matter as much, especially when projecting into the mid-50s. 

Have thoughts on The Draft Wire's mock draft selection for the Colts? Drop a line in the comments section below! 

Follow Josh on Twitter @ByJoshCarney.

Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Twitter and Facebook.

f7b4d05d140748ecba14880189c008ef
Draft

Way-Too-Early 2022 Mock Draft Sees Colts Land OT

Oct 6, 2019; Kansas City, MO, USA; Indianapolis Colts running back Jordan Wilkins (20) runs against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' RB Room Ranked Second-Best in NFL by Pro Football Focus

Dec 13, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Detailed view of an Indianapolis Colts helmet against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
News

Carney: 2021 Colts' 53-Man Roster Prediction (Version 1.0)

Jan 9, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Indianapolis Colts tight end Mo Alie-Cox (81) reacts after catching a pass against Buffalo Bills strong safety Micah Hyde (23) and free safety Jordan Poyer (21) during the first half in the AFC Wild Card game at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports
News

Playmaking Tight End Named Colts' Most Underappreciated Player

Oct 22, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz (11) leads his team out of the tunnel for a game against the New York Giants at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports
News

Depth Chart Debate: AFC South QBs

May 27, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz (2) throws the ball during Indianapolis Colts OTAs.
News

Carson Wentz Trade Named Colts' 'Smartest' Move of Off-Season

Carson Wentz, Jonathan Taylor, and T.Y. Hilton (L-to-R) at Colts OTAs in May 2021. Photo Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
News

Colts' Triplets Not yet Thought of Highly as a Group

Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) celebrates after Indianapolis Colts linebacker Jordan Glasgow (59) blocks a kick during the first quarter as the Chicago Bears host the Indianapolis Colts at Soldier Field in Chicago on Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. Indianapolis Colts Face The Chicago Bears In Chicago On Sunday Oct 4 2020
Film

Film Room Dives Into the Game of a Potential Anthony Walker Jr Replacement