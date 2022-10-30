Colts, Commanders Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 8 Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts host the Washington Commanders on Sunday in what will be quarterback Sam Ehlinger's first career start.

As for the support around the new QB, the Colts' health is in pretty decent shape while the Commanders are missing a few key players.

Here are both teams' full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

IOL Wesley French

DE Kwity Paye

QB Matt Ryan

LB Grant Stuard

DT Chris Williams

All-Pro linebacker Shaquille Leonard will play on Sunday for just his second game appearance of the season but will be on a pitch count. He missed the first three weeks of the season before debuting in Week 4 and leaving in the first half with a concussion and broken nose.

Lost in the news of Ryan's demotion was the fact that he also suffered a Grade-2 separation in his throwing shoulder in last week's loss to the Tennessee Titans. However, head coach Frank Reich stated that the Colts would've made the move either way. In Ryan's absence, Nick Foles will serve as Ehlinger's backup.

Paye has been out since being carted off the field after suffering an ankle injury during the fourth quarter of the Colts' Week 5 victory over the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football. He's yet to practice since the injury. Tyquan Lewis has seen the majority of the snaps at left end with Paye sidelined.

Stuard was a new addition to the injury report this week. He is exclusively a core special teams player, so the Colts will need the rest of their groups to step up in his absence.

WR Dyami Brown

WR Jahan Dotson

LB Cole Holcomb

CB William Jackson III

G Chris Paul

TE Cole Turner

RB Jonathan Williams

Charles and Cosmi make up the right side of Washington's offensive line.

Dotson and Jackson are big injuries. Dotson has been injured throughout the season but he's quite a dangerous weapon when he's on the field. Jackson has also shown flashes of being an above-average corner despite a rough go of it during his time in Washington. Still, his absence could be a break for Ehlinger in his first start.

The Colts may also be able to exploit the middle of the field better with their tight ends with the void created by Holcomb's injury.

