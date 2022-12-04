Colts, Cowboys Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday Night Football

The Indianapolis Colts are officially ready for their showdown on the road against the Dallas Cowboys in front of the Sunday Night Football crowd.

Unfortunately for the road team, on top of their already slim chances for victory, they're going to have to try and be competitive without some of their better players.

Colts (4-7-1) interim head coach Jeff Saturday ruled two starters out on Friday in right tackle Braden Smith (illness) and cornerback Kenny Moore II (ankle), while rookie tight end Jelani Woods and starting cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. entered the day as questionable but both are active. On another positive note, starting defensive end Kwity Paye will also make his return to the field after missing five of the last seven games with an ankle injury.

The Cowboys (8-3) didn't rule anyone out early, but they did come into Sunday with linebacker Anthony Barr, defensive lineman Quinton Bohanna, cornerback Trevon Diggs, wide receiver Michael Gallup, and safety Jayron Kearse as questionable. Bohanna was the only one in the group made inactive.

The teams have now announced their full lists of inactive players ahead of their Week 13 matchup.

WR Keke Coutee

QB Sam Ehlinger

DE Khalid Kareem

CB Kenny Moore II

OL Braden Smith

DT Chris Williams

Smith might be a big loss depending on how the Colts replace him. Saturday said that he'd make the call on who starts at right tackle, which is expected to come down to Dennis Kelly and Matt Pryor. Pryor has struggled mightily this season no matter which position he's played. Pro Football Focus ranks him as the third-worst offensive lineman in the NFL this year with a grade of 42.4. Kelly hasn't had the smoothest season either but has played many snaps out of position at left tackle; right tackle is where he's played best throughout his career.

With Moore out, we should expect to see more of Rodgers, Brandon Facyson, and Tony Brown. Perhaps even Dallis Flowers. Although Moore hasn't played like his normal self this season, none of these players have had his success defending the slot.

The Colts have also made a move at backup quarterback, making Ehlinger inactive while Nick Foles now backs up starter Matt Ryan.

Woods was a star for the Colts last week, notching career-highs in receptions (8) and yards (98). The Colts are also getting Kylen Granson back in the lineup, who missed last week's game with an illness, so they have two quality pass-catching tight ends tonight alongside Mo Alie-Cox.

As arguably their best defensive end, Paye will be a welcomed re-addition to the Colts' defensive line after he missed five of the last seven games with an ankle injury.

Coutee was on the injury report this week with an illness but was not part of the final report.

For this game, the Colts elevated linebacker Forrest Rhyne from the practice squad.

QB Will Grier

CB Nahshon Wright

S Markqueese Bell

LB Jabril Cox

DT Quinton Bohanna

Top cornerback Trevon Diggs and starting wide receiver Michael Gallup were questionable coming into the game, but both are active. Diggs and his 17 career interceptions could be a huge weapon against a turnover-prone passer like the Colts' Ryan. Linebacker Anthony Barr is also back in the lineup after missing the last four weeks with a hamstring injury.

