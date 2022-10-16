Colts, Jaguars Announce Inactives Ahead of Sunday's Week 6 Matchup

The Indianapolis Colts return to their home turf of Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday to seek revenge against the Jacksonville Jaguars, who shut them out back in Week 2.

It's a crucial AFC South division matchup for both teams, especially the Colts, who are winless against their closest rivals in three previous tries this season.

Both teams are dealing with injuries to important players coming into the matchup. Here are the Colts' and Jaguars' inactives ahead of their Week 6 matchup.

QB Nick Foles

IOL Wesley French

RB Nyheim Hines

DT Eric Johnson II

LB Shaquille Leonard

DE Kwity Paye

RB Jonathan Taylor

The Colts are without their main studs in the offensive backfield as Taylor (ankle) and Hines (concussion) work their way back from injuries. Taylor was injured at the end of the Colts' Week 4 matchup while Hines left after a couple of plays last week. Phillip Lindsay and Deon Jackson will get the workload at running back in the others' absence. Likewise, Leonard (concussion/nose/back) left early following a tough collision two weeks ago while Paye (ankle) was injured in the fourth quarter of last week's primetime matchup with the Denver Broncos. We'll continue to see a heavy dose of Zaire Franklin and E.J. Speed in Leonard's absence while we likely see Tyquan Lewis carry much of the load in Paye's absence. Johnson (illness) also missed some practice time this week.

The Colts made former backup quarterback Foles inactive for Sunday in favor of Sam Ehlinger. It's an indication that Ehlinger may have a special, short-yardage package drawn up for him during the game. The team also gets starting free safety Julian Blackmon back in the lineup after he left Week 3's game early and missed the following two games.

DL Folorunso Fatukasi

RB Snoop Conner

S Tyree Hillespie

CB Montaric Brown

WR Marvin Jones Jr.

OLB De'Shaan Dixon

Both Fatukasi (quadriceps) and Jones (hamstring) missed some practice time this week with injuries.

