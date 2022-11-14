Skip to main content

Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Reignites Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's Debut

On the latest episode of Locked On Colts, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders in Jeff Saturday's head coaching debut.
In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10.

The Colts (4-5-1) left Vegas victorious on Sunday with a win over the Raiders (2-7) in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's debut. His decision to start Matt Ryan at quarterback paid off big-time, and despite all the craziness of the last week (month, really), the team pulled together for the "W."

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It was our first chance to see Saturday in action, and brand-new play-caller Parks Frazier also got his first experience controlling the offense on gameday.

Offensively, the line played well, which allowed Ryan to pick apart the Raiders' defense and for Jonathan Taylor to bounce back for a big game. Parris Campbell and Kylen Granson also had impact performances.

On the defensive side of the ball, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart continued their dominance up front while Stephon Gilmore iced another game for the Colts.

The Locked On Colts podcast is a daily, Monday-Friday show where hosts Jake Arthur and Zach Hicks bring you the scoop on the Indianapolis Colts and the NFL. The pair bring the most in-depth daily podcast on the Colts, diving in from all angles every week. The show is part of the Locked On Podcast Network.

Nov 13, 2022; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Jeff Saturday speaks with quarterback Matt Ryan (2) during a time out against the Las Vegas Raiders in the first half at Allegiant Stadium.
