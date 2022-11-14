Locked On Colts: Matt Ryan Reignites Indianapolis Colts in Jeff Saturday's Debut

In the latest episode of the Locked On Colts podcast, Jake and Zach discuss the Indianapolis Colts' 25-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Week 10.

The Colts (4-5-1) left Vegas victorious on Sunday with a win over the Raiders (2-7) in interim head coach Jeff Saturday's debut. His decision to start Matt Ryan at quarterback paid off big-time, and despite all the craziness of the last week (month, really), the team pulled together for the "W."

Catch the latest episode of Locked On Colts below:

It was our first chance to see Saturday in action, and brand-new play-caller Parks Frazier also got his first experience controlling the offense on gameday.

Offensively, the line played well, which allowed Ryan to pick apart the Raiders' defense and for Jonathan Taylor to bounce back for a big game. Parris Campbell and Kylen Granson also had impact performances.

On the defensive side of the ball, DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart continued their dominance up front while Stephon Gilmore iced another game for the Colts.

