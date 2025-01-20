3 Colts Who Need to Improve in 2025
The Indianapolis Colts' 2024 season can be described in one word: disappointing. The roster was consistently underwhelming, leading to a missed playoff appearance for the fourth straight season.
From dropped passes to defensive breakdowns, the Colts were never on the same page. Culture changes and new schemes are needed to help Indy right the ship before next season. Also, the Colts need more explosive playmakers.
Indy stacked big yards thanks to Alec Pierce and Jonathan Taylor this season, but a few plays made the difference between wins and losses. The Colts need consistent playmakers and three rostered players need to fill those spots next season.
We begin in the passing game.
1) AD Mitchell's Next Step
After drafting wide receiver AD Mitchell in the second round, Colts fans thought quarterback Anthony Richardson would have the best receiving corps the team had seen in years. Unfortunately for Mitchell, Indy's established receivers took a majority of the snaps.
The rookie out of Texas was targeted 55 times this season but caught only 22 passes for 320 yards. Mitchell appeared in all 17 games, making his average per game sit at 18.8 yards per game.
Obviously, the goal is to improve (as it would be for any rookie). Mitchell showed flashes of big-play ability but also dropped a large chunk of his targets. Having safe hands and showing consistent effort would be a major boost to Mitchell's potential.
A reasonable goal for Mitchell would be 600+ yards (35 yards per game) and 3+ touchdowns. If a second-round receiver can't do that in year two, it'd be hard to extend his rookie contract.
2) Jaylon Jones Takes Over
Indy's defense struggled throughout the season, especially in the passing game. Gus Bradley's group allowed 229.4 yards per game, ranking 26th best in the NFL.
The Colts' young secondary allowed some big passing performances that saw career highs from a few of the league's bottom-tier players. Drew Lock, Drake Maye, and Trevor Lawrence posted incredible numbers against the Colts, mostly thanks to poor pass defense.
Colts cornerback Jaylon Jones has the opportunity to take that final step in becoming a lockdown defender. This season, Jones totaled 100 tackles for two interceptions. If he can clean up some mistakes, he'll easily establish himself as a reliable corner.
Jones missed 15 tackles this season per Pro Football Focus. That ranks in 212th place among 223 qualified players. Making the tackle would help the Colts accomplish their ultimate goal of limiting the big plays.
On the season Jones recorded a 67.4 overall grade from PFF (70th in the NFL). Finding a way into that top 25 would help Indy solve one area of the defense in 2025.
3. Anthony Richardson's Last Chance
Richardson finished the 2024 season with a 6-5 record, missing four games due to injury and two games due to a benching. In 2025, Richardson can't afford six missed games.
As a top-five pick, Richardson was expected to come in and build up Indy's reputation. Instead, the Colts have remained stagnant in conference standings and have failed to push toward a playoff spot.
Richardson's eight passing touchdowns compared to 12 interceptions don't help his case as an accurate passer, but the third year could be a difference maker. If Richardson can throw for 60% or better, the Colts could sneak into the playoffs next year.
Quarterbacks often set the tone, but Richardson has yet to do that. Accurate throws for at least 2,500 yards would be a great checkpoint for one of the league's youngest starters. The Colts need to see playoff football next year, meaning tons of pressure is on Richardson's shoulders in eight months.
The Colts are not in the best spot. Pressure has been applied to the coaches and players, making this season ultra-important to the organization's future success.
Indy can return to playoff form, but they'll need players like Mitchell, Jones, and Richardson to live up to their potential.
