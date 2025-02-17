49ers DB Pinned as Colts' Dream Offseason Signing
The Indianapolis Colts defense will have some areas to address over the coming offseason months.
After a year in which the team ranked 24th in the NFL for scoring defense and 29th in yards allowed, the Colts defensive unit has room for improvement. Those steps forward started with hiring Lou Anarumo as defensive coordinator, but some tweaks are likely ahead on the player personnel side as well.
One of the players to keep an eye on as a potentially ideal addition for Indianapolis could be San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward –– an unrestricted free agent named as the Colts' "dream offseason signing" by Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus.
"Armed with a new defensive coordinator in Lou Anarumo, the Colts will look to revamp a defense that struggled in 2024," Cameron wrote. "Upgrading at cornerback is on the docket, and an experienced and savvy option like Ward would fit well in Anarumo's scheme. 2024 was a down year for the 28-year-old, but he isn’t far removed from a career-best 86.5 PFF coverage grade in 2023."
Ward's been a part of the 49ers' strong defensive unit for the past three seasons, earning Pro Bowl honors and a second-team All-Pro selection in 2023. He was also with the Kansas City Chiefs from 2018 to 2021, winning the Super Bowl for the 2019 season.
Now, he hits the open market at 28 years old and could be the perfect fit for the Colts' defense.
Last season, Ward was limited to just 12 games due to injury, but he remained effective when in the fold. He had 54 combined tackles, one TFL, and seven passes defended.
Indianapolis will need to attack their needs in the secondary at some point this offseason. Last season, the Colts struggled with depth and star power at cornerback, and signing a consistent starter on one of the league's toughest defenses across the past few seasons might be a surefire way to do it.
The Colts have some time before NFL free agency opens up on March 12, but keep an eye on Ward being a strong fit for Anarumo's new defense.
