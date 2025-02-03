6 Free-Agent Cornerbacks Who Fit the Colts
The Indianapolis Colts are set to undergo quite a few changes this offseason, mainly on the defensive side of the ball. New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo brings a brand new scheme that requires revamped personnel to operate in 2025 (and hopefully beyond).
Add in the fact that Chris Ballard has put his own back against the wall by implying that he will use free agency a bit more this offseason, and we could see the Colts be fairly active for the first time in years. One major position of need to look at come free agency is cornerback.
Jaylon Jones and Samuel Womack outplayed expectations last season, but their fit in Anarumo's aggressive, more man-dependent scheme remains to be seen. The Colts should at least look to add competition to the duo this offseason to round out a relatively thin positional group.
Here are six free-agent corners who make sense for this new system/what the Colts might be willing to pay on the open market.
Big-Fish Signings
Charvarius Ward, San Francisco 49ers
The Colts don't often go big-game hunting in free agency, but when they do, Ballard likes to spend at the cornerback position. He opened up the checkbooks in the past for players like Xavier Rhodes and Stephon Gilmore, so there is at least some evidence that he is willing to spend on a proven veteran cornerback on the open market.
Like Rhodes and Gilmore, Ward is a former All-Pro cornerback coming off of a bit of a down season. He dealt with a knee injury early in the season and then had a personal tragedy later in the year that limited him to just 12 games played in 2024. Still, the 2023 All-Pro should have a healthy market in free agency despite the lack of production this past season.
If the Colts truly are ready to open up the checkbook to make this team better this offseason, Ward is the best realistic free agent they could add. He is a proven playmaker that would fit like a glove in Anarumo's scheme. He would give the Colts a true threat on the outside that the team hasn't had since Vontae Davis.
Paulson Adebo, New Orleans Saints
Adebo is an even trickier case this free agency. He is coming off of his rookie contract with the Saints, where he totaled 10 interceptions in his first four years in the league. He was on pace for a career-best season in 2024 before suffering a broken femur in Week 7. He missed the remainder of the year with that catastrophic injury.
Luckily for Adebo, a break is easier to recover from than an achilles tear, so there is some optimism that he can return back to form in 2025. He is true playmaker at the cornerback position and at only 25 years old, there is still plenty of room to grow going forward. He may not command a ton of money on the open market, but grabbing a playmaker like Adebo could be just what the Colts need to round out their room.
Buy Low/Lower-End Options
Kristian Fulton, Los Angeles Chargers
Former second-round pick Fulton made the most of his prove-it season with the Chargers in 2024. Coming off of a brutal final season with the Tennessee Titans in 2023, Fulton finished this past season with an interception and seven pass breakups in L.A.
Fulton may never live up to his draft status, but he is still an athletic and competitive cornerback that is capable of playing on Sundays. The Colts could easily bring him in to compete for a starting job and then have the best man win in training camp. Signing Fulton would give the Colts the type of depth and competition they desperately need on defense this offseason.
Brandon Stephens, Baltimore Ravens
Stephens could be an interesting buy-low candidate for the Colts this offseason. A former running back in college, Stephens was a project cornerback selected by the Ravens in the third round four years ago. He appeared to put it all together in 2023, finishing that season with two interceptions and 11 pass breakups.
Stephens' strong play came crashing down to earth last year, however. He was victimized quite a bit early in the season and struggled to stack good performances as the year went on. He is still only 27 years old and has impressive size and speed, so he could be worth a flier on the open market. He also has more man coverage experience than the entire Colts' roster combined, so that alone could be worth kicking the tires on him.
Eric Stokes, Green Bay Packers
While Stephens may need to bounce back from one bad season in Baltimore, Stokes needs to recover from a rough rookie contract with the Packers. A former first-round pick out of Georgia, Stokes simply hasn't lived up to draft status. His play has gone downhill in recent years as multiple players on the depth chart have seemingly passed him.
Stokes would be the ultimate buy-low candidate this offseason, as the Colts would be betting big time on the height/weight/speed freak to finally find his footing in the NFL. This is a pure flier option on the open market, but one that could be worth a swing for a team looking for competition in the offseason.
Shaquill Griffin, Minnesota Vikings
The final player on the list may be the most feasible for the Colts this offseason. Griffin is another former first-round pick on this list, but he is nearing his 30s and has effectively been a cornerback mercenary these past few seasons. He's been solid in every stop of his career, but it may be a bit much to expect more than that from him at this point in his career.
Griffin is a veteran corner with a rock solid floor that can play in Anarumo's system. To me, this type of signing makes all the sense in the world for the Colts. Add in the fact that his agency is based out of Indianapolis, and let's get this low-end signing done on the first day of free agency to solidify the cornerback room heading into 2025.
