Adetomiwa Adebawore Continues Dominant Preseason in Win Over Cardinals
The Indianapolis Colts notched their first victory of 2024 with a 21-13 win over the Arizona Cardinals. This game may have only been a preseason outing between the team's backups, but it still feels good to get a win regardless.
The Colts had quite a few players step up in this win, but the shining star of the preseason thus far has been second year pass rusher Adetomiwa Adebawore. The former fourth round pick has been an absolute menace rushing the passer, totaling one sack, four quarterback hits, and three pressures in 45 pass rushing snaps this summer. His 20.9% pass rush win rate is not only the best on the Colts this preseason, but that number would have been the best on the Colts last regular season as well.
It may only be the preseason against backup level players, but Adebawore has shown the progress that the team wanted to see this offseason. Stephen Holder of ESPN mentioned that Adebawore has had a "great camp" this summer. Defensive tackle Grover Stewart praised the young player as well, mentioning that Adebawore is "coming along" and that he's "getting his technique down and working on all the little stuff."
Adebawore's roster spot has hardly been in question this offseason, but his recent play does bring up a valid discussion regarding his role in 2024. Does this second year standout deserve legit rotational pass rush snaps this year? After seeing just 132 total defensive snaps in nine games active last season, Adebawore might deserve a nice uptick in snaps going forward.
It may be difficult for him to crack a consistent job in the rotation with players like Tyquan Lewis and Dayo Odeyingbo ahead of him for that third down pass rusher job, but it wouldn't hurt the Colts to get him on the field for at least a handful of snaps this season. The production this offseason is just too good to ignore.
This rush below is just further evidence of Adebawore's ascension this preseason. Last year, he had issues with disengaging blocks at the point of attack. He has always been a top tier athlete with fantastic strength, but he struggled to shed blocks on the interior once engaged. In this clip against the Cardinals, Adebawore showcases an impressive rip/under move to come away with the quarterback hit.
Adebawore has been a consistent pass rushing force this preseason. His leg drive and his power on his bull rushes have always been great, but again, he is showcasing that ability to actually shed blocks once gaining ground this preseason. This next step in his development is monumental, as he has seemingly grown from an explosive young player into a guy that is starting to figure it out.
It's just the preseason so obviously the hype can't get too out of control on plays like these, but the process and the production are both starting to come around for the young player.
Adetomiwa Adebawore has been the Colts' biggest standout this preseason, and it may be time for the young player to see some rotational snaps in the regular season. He may still be just scratching the surface of his potential in the league, so the Colts would be wise to get this talented young pass rusher some real run in the regular season.
