WATCH: Colts' Alec Pierce Scores BIG Touchdown vs Jaguars
The Indianapolis Colts took an early lead against the Jacksonville Jaguars after quarterback Joe Flacco hit wide receiver Alec Pierce for a huge 40-yard touchdown.
While the Jaguars responded with their score to tie the game on the following drive, it's encouraging to see Flacco targeting the deep threat Pierce so early in the game.
If Indianapolis wants to continue pressing the Jaguars' defense, Pierce will be essential to the success. Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., and AD Mitchell will assist in the progress of Shane Steichen's offense.
Can Indianapolis seal off their AFC South rivals to finish 2024 with a win? We'll have to see what happens as the Mac Jones-led Jaguars fight to get their victory before both squads head into a murky offseason with little clear direction ahead.
