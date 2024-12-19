Colts Get Bad News on Latest Waiver Addition
After just a day removed from picking up former San Francisco 49ers starting cornerback Ambry Thomas off waivers, the Indianapolis Colts got some unfortunate news surrounding his status with the team.
According to a report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, Thomas failed his physical upon being claimed by the Colts as he still nurses a previous forearm injury.
NFL players cannot suit up for any team in the event of a failed physical, which halts Thomas's signing to Indianapolis for the time being.
Thomas was the 49ers' 102nd pick in the 2021 NFL draft, ultimately spending three years in the Bay. During his time with San Francisco, he started in 11 games, with his best campaign coming from last season where he had seven passes defended, 43 combined tackles, and one interception and fumble recovered in the process.
For a Colts defensive back room seeing some struggles and injuries throughout the season, his potential presence as another contributor in their passing defense would've been appealing for the final three-game stretch of the season. However, with the implications of Thomas's physical, Indianapolis will have to pivot in a different direction.
On the bright side, the Colts are expected to see second-year corner JuJu Brents back in the lineup sooner rather than later, as he's been designated to return from injured reserve after playing just one game this season. His first chance to suit up comes on Sunday when Indianapolis faces the Tennessee Titans in front of a roaring home crowd in Lucas Oil Stadium.
