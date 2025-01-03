Anonymous Colts Veteran Scolds Franchise in Heated Rant
With the latest results of the Indianapolis Colts' latest playoff-crushing loss vs. the New York Giants last Sunday, it seems like the sky is falling in the Colts' organization as the franchise is set to miss their fourth-straight playoff appearance, and their sixth time missing the dance since Chris Ballard became the general manager in 2017.
As a result of the chaos seen over this season and in years past, many in the Colts locker room have had their patience wearing thin. Indianapolis hasn't been atop a largely mediocre AFC South division since 2014, leading to those around the team questioning what the plan exactly is for this franchise moving forward.
The turbulence and frustration across the Colts players were placed front and center when Zak Keefer and James Boyd of The Athletic conducted anonymous interviews following a brutal 33-45 loss to the Giants, with one quote sticking out above the rest from a certain Indianapolis veteran.
“There’s no vision," an anonymous Colts veteran said about the franchise. "From the top down — from the front office, to the coaches, to the players — no one is ever on the same page, and every year at the end, we’re sitting here losing. If you look at the best teams in the league, they all have a vision, and they commit to it. The Chiefs keep winning because they have a vision. The Lions turned things around because they have a vision."
When putting the Colts next to exemplary franchises like the Kansas City Chiefs and the recently turned-around Detroit Lions-- the difference in culture and public perception is stark. Year after year, Indianapolis continues to fall into various pitfalls due to mismanagement in the front office, coaching malpractice, or even players not quite being "on the same page" with one another. This doesn't happen on teams with a clear vision.
A record of 77-85-1 since the 2015 season screams mediocre. Without major changes enacted each year outside of taking swings on veteran or project quarterbacks, or a few head coaching switches to keep the franchise afloat,
As a result, players have seemingly taken notice, and have grown exhausted of the average product presented on the field with each passing season.
The veteran comments blasting the team and fans alike growing tiresome effectively forces owner Jim Irsay and the Colts to take a true look in the mirror this offseason and ask themselves what needs to happen to get this storied franchise back where it needs to be.
Could there be general manager changes? Coaching changes? Personnel changes? All of it lies on the table after Indianapolis dropped the ball on what was expected to be another promising squad entering the 2024 season.
As we head into what should be an offseason with much change ahead, keep a keen eye on how the Colts attempt to revive what was once a highly-recognized franchise in the NFL.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.