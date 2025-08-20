Anthony Richardson's Agent Questions Trust of Colts Relationship
The Indianapolis Colts stayed aboard their never-ending quarterback carousel after deciding to bench third-year quarterback Anthony Richardson in favor of six-year veteran Daniel Jones in a move announced by head coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday morning.
Richardson had been the team's Week 1 starter for the past two seasons, but had dealt with a string of injuries and criticism due to poor accuracy during his first professional years. Despite Richardson carrying a winning record as a starter, Steichen felt that it was in the team's best interest to hand the starting duties to Jones this season.
Richardson's agent, Deiric Jackson, wasn't particularly thrilled in a chat he had with ESPN following the news.
"We have a lot to discuss," Jackson told ESPN. "Trust is a big factor and that is, at best, questionable right now. Anthony came back and made the improvements in the areas he needed to improve. And by all accounts, he had a great camp."
Jackson's not wrong. Richardson did make strides toward becoming a better passer this offseason. Colts offensive guard and team leader Quenton Nelson even went on to say that this year was Richardson's best training camp to date.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Still, even with the team giving Richardson credit, Steichen went another route. To hand a developmental quarterback just 15 starts before seemingly moving on from him is malpractice, but poor decisions are nothing new for Colts fans.
Despite yet another setback in his career, Richardson is determined to prove doubters wrong.
“Stay ready so you ain't got to get ready," Richardson told reporters. "One play away. Although I'm not the starter, who is to say I won't get a shot or an opportunity to go out there and help the team win? So, at the end of the day, that's the most important thing – being ready. Whenever the opportunity does come, I’ve just got to be ready for that and take advantage of it.”
Apparently, Richardson hasn't made enough plays to satisfy Steichen or the rest of the front office. Despite leading two game-winning drives last year, the Colts' brass believe Jones gives them a better chance to succeed. Jackson disagreed with the Colts' thought process, pointing out that the team relied on Richardson in clutch moments multiple times.
"When they needed a big play last year," Jackson said, "whose hands did they put the ball in? Anthony's."
Richardson marched the Colts downfield late in the fourth quarter to beat the New England Patriots and New York Jets last season, but those two drives weren't enough to earn Steichen's trust. As it's said, trust must be reciprocated, and the Colts clearly don't have any for Richardson.
The future is murky for the 23-year-old. He has one year left on his contract after the 2025 season and a team option for 2027. If the Colts want, they could trade Richardson off the roster to squeeze any remaining value he has before he's lost to free agency.