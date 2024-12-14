Colts' Anthony Richardson Must Note These Broncos Defenders
Indianapolis Colts field general, quarterback Anthony Richardson, approaches a difficult ask in the Denver Broncos defense. With this on tap, it's time to dive into the three biggest threats from Vance Joseph's stop troops to Richardson's success at Mile High on Sunday.
Nik Bonitto | Linebacker
Broncos linebacker Nik Bonitto has dominated in his third NFL season. He is currently tied for second in the NFL with 11 sacks. Bonitto is arguably the biggest factor in Denver's league-leading 47 team sacks, and Indianapolis must be ready for the former Oklahoma Sooner's prowess.
If Richardson wants to stay protected, it will fall on the shoulders of offensive tackles Bernhard Raimann and Matt Goncalves. However, it won't be easy, as Bonitto has Pro Football Focus marks of 75.5 overall, 76.3 pass-rush, and can take the ball away (interception return for a touchdown), so expect Bonitto to be on fire after Richardson to add to his 19 quarterback hits.
John Franklin - Myers | Defensive Tackle
Denver's rushing defense ranks sixth in the NFL in rushing yards allowed per bout (94.7). While several defensive factors play into this, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor and the interior offensive line must be ready for Broncos defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers. Franklin-Myers had 33 tackles (seven for loss) and a 62.6 run defense mark in 2024.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Franklin-Myers' stats aren't earth-shattering, he is one of the most disruptive in the defensive trenches with fellow Bronco Zach Allen, which spells possible trouble for Indy's ground game. Richardson needs the rushing attack to be rolling or risk more being put on him in the passing scheme. Lastly, Franklin-Myers can also pursue the passer, with 5.0 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, and 36 pressures.
Patrick Surtain II
The former All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Surtain II needs no introduction. As arguably the best cornerback in football, Surtain has 31 tackles, nine passes defended, three interceptions, and a defensive touchdown. Surtain will see plenty of Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce, which means Richardson must be careful.
Surtain's Pro Football Focus metrics are mouth-watering for any defensive coordinator, posting 84.3 overall, 79.4 run defense, and 85.5 coverage. Richardson can ill-afford errant passes or miss-timed decision-making with Surtain on the field. The Broncos are a defense that can make teams pay with turnovers, and Richardson likely can't win this game with any blemishes, especially to Surtain.
The Bottom Line
The Colts have an uphill battle to take out a team as hot as the 8-5 Broncos at Mile High. However, Indianapolis has the quarterback, scheme, and talent on both sides of the football to pull it off and defeat Sean Payton and Bo Nix.
It will take a clean team effort with no turnovers to get the win, so if Indianapolis can roll out efficiency like that, they will have far better odds of making the playoffs. If a loss ensues and Shane Steichen's squad falls to an unenviable 6-8, postseason aspirations may evaporate upon the fourth quarter's end on Sunday. We'll see what happens in a game with high stakes all over.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.