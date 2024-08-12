Colts' Anthony Richardson Evaluates Preseason Performance vs. Broncos
Anthony Richardson arrived at Lucas Oil Stadium nearly four hours before the Indianapolis Colts were scheduled to kick off against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. It may have only been a preseason game, but to Richardson, it was much more.
The quarterback was arriving for his triumphant return to the field. It had been 309 days since Richardson last played in that building when a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder cut his rookie season drastically short. Months of rehab and practice followed to prepare Richardson for this moment.
Now 100% healthy, Richardson was ready to lace them up again. The Colts' quarterback went through his warmup routine, ran through the tunnel to the cheers of many screaming fans, and strapped on his helmet. He was finally back doing what he loved.
“It feels good," Richardson said after the game. "You know, I was able to go through my routine today – put my pads on, get a few snaps out there. Everything felt good.”
Richardson played the first two series of the Colts 34-30 loss to the Broncos. Seven plays is all the time Richardson had on the field during the matchup, as the offense amassed just 30 yards. It was not an earth-shattering performance from Richardson by any means, but he was able to knock the rust off and get a feel for the game in his short time under center.
“Just trying to manage the game, just take what the defense gave me," Richardson admitted. "Felt like there were a few plays we left out there, but it’s all good. We still worked on chemistry and stuff and just building it as an offense.”
Richardson finished 2-of-4 (50%) for 25 yards in the two series. He completed passes of 19 yards to Mo Alie-Cox and six yards to Kylen Granson before giving way to backup Joe Flacco. On his two incompletions, Richardson threw a low ball to Michael Pittman Jr. under pressure and failed to connect with Granson on a deep crosser.
The box score does not show a pretty showing from Richardson, and the quarterback did not seem thrilled with his performance after the game. But head coach Shane Steichen was happy with what they were able to accomplish in the two series Richardson played. More importantly, Steichen saw Richardson settle in and get comfortable in a live-game setting again.
“I thought it was good," Steichen said about Richardson's performance. "I mean first time in over 300 days getting out there and playing with his guys. He got seven reps, was two-of-four there. Obviously, wanting to start a little better on that first drive. But then we got backed up, hit a nice pivotal over the ball to Mo and hit a third down which we were short on. But it was good just to get those guys out in a game-like situation.”
Richardson saw a variety of looks from the Broncos' defense in his short stint. Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph dialed up a few blitzes to start, testing Richardson's ability to process quickly and throw to his hot read. It is a strategy that Richardson must combat as other defensive coordinators around the league will force him to get the ball out quickly.
The pressure helped force a three-and-out on the first drive. Richardson and the Colts' offense made a little headway on the second drive, as Richardson diagnosed the blitz and made a quick throw to Alie-Cox for a chunk play. It may not have looked like much, but it showed Richardson's ability to make adjustments and learn in-game, a valuable trait at the quarterback position.
"The first series, first drive, they brought a little pressure," Richardson remarked. "Tried to get it out quick – just play hot or whatever. But the second drive I was able to get a completion and get Mo going. So it was like ‘Okay, this feels good now and hopefully let’s just keep it going.’”
Sunday's game from Richardson was not the best we have seen from him in a Colts uniform, nor was it expected to be. The purpose of this game for Richardson and the Colts' first-team offense was never to light the world on fire.
Sure, they would have loved to have scored touchdowns on both drives. But the reality is just getting Richardson back on the field and taking live reps with his teammates was the goal, as it checked off another box in his journey back from the major shoulder injury he suffered last year.
"Just being able to put my uniform back on and being able to go back out there in front of the fans and all the supporters, it's a blessing because I know I definitely missed it last year a lot," Richardson explained. "Just running out there and just being back on the field. So this is another step in the journey, and hopefully I get to take some more.”
As Richardson took the field on Sunday in full uniform, he pointed to the sky. Richardson does not shy away from talking about his faith and admits it helped him through the tough moments of his injury and rehab. The small gesture of looking up and pointing to the sky is a quick reminder of how blessed he is to be in this situation. Richardson does not want to lose the game like he did ever again.
“That's something I do every chance I get the opportunity to step on the field," Richardson elaborated. "That’s just me thanking God for the opportunity again. Everybody doesn’t get this opportunity to be on the field. Everybody doesn’t get the chance to be in the NFL. So, I’ve just got to make sure I'm appreciating and taking it day by day.”
And not everyone possesses the talent of Richardson. Now that the return box has been checked, the jitters are no longer. Richardson and the Colts are focused on the continued work that needs to be accomplished before Week 1 rolls around.
That is when the full Anthony Richardson will be unleashed.
