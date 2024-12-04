Latest NFL Power Rankings Get Real on Colts' Anthony Richardson
The Indianapolis Colts ended up taking care of business on Sunday in a close road bout against the New England Patriots, largely thanks to a strong effort from Anthony Richardson under center to close out the game, collecting three total touchdowns in the process to lift the Colts to their sixth win of the regular season.
However, despite an impressive game-winning drive led by Richardson, and his second three-touchdown performance in three weeks, some critics around the league have still held their reservations revolving around the Colts' second-year quarterback.
Most recently, The Athletic and writer Josh Kendall had some interesting comments on Richardson during their newest batch of NFL power rankings. In those rankings, Indianapolis found themselves two spots higher than their placement at 21st from the previous week, jumping to 19th.
But when diving into what the week held for Indianapolis, Kendall kept it real when mentioning the Colts' quarterback situation, highlighting some advanced statistics that aren't favorable for Richardson.
"Right now, [Richardson is] at a peak after leading an 80-yard, game-winning drive that he capped with a two-point conversion run," Kendall said. "Expectations are very high, but here’s a word of caution: Since returning from his benching in Week 11, he is 21st in EPA per dropback (.01), 30th in passer rating (75.9), and 33rd in completion percentage (52.4). He threw for 109 yards and had a 55.7 passer rating Sunday."
Richardson put together a strong showing when it mattered in the crunch time of Sunday's contest, combining his lengthy game-winning drive and sealing two-point conversion. Still, for the wins to consistently come the Colts' way, they'll likely have to come from some further improved efficiency and accuracy from the second-year quarterback in the final four matchups of the year.
The explosiveness and dual-threat ability Richardson possesses is enough for the Colts offense to stay competitive in most games, and sometimes win the nail biters in cases like Sunday. Yet, as must-win games loom down the final four-game stretch of season, this unit will need a bit more assurance under center to confidently stamp a spot to the postseason.
Thanks to the upcoming Week 14 bye, Richardson will have more than enough time to rest up and prepare for their next road bout against the red-hot Denver Broncos, who currently sit on an impressive three-game win streak following their Monday Night Football victory.
