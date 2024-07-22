Bleacher Report Boldly Predicts Colts' Richardson To Take NFL by Storm
The Indianapolis Colts return to the practice field this week as the team convenes for training camp at Grand Park Sports Complex on Wednesday.
The hype around the 2024 Colts is building with second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson returning from shoulder surgery. After showing flashes through the first quarter of the season, Richardson suffered a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder during a Week 5 contest against the Tennessee Titans, forcing him to miss the rest of the season.
With the shoulder injury behind him, Richardson is ready to return to the field with the rest of his teammates. While Indy has high hopes for the season as a team, Richardson may be in line for some league-wide accolades if all goes according to plan.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski sees a path where Richardson could receive MVP honors as one of his '10 Bold Predictions for the 2024 NFL Season.'
Richardson has all the physical tools to be an MVP candidate at quarterback. Listed at 6-4 and 244 pounds, Richardson is an athletic freak that can sling the football with the best of them. After an other-worldly performance at last year's NFL Scouting Combine, Richardson proved to be the most athletic quarterback the league has ever seen.
"Richardson is bigger than Lamar Jackson, faster than Cam Newton and has more juice in his arm than Jalen Hurts," Sobleski writes. "The physical profile is literally off-the-charts."
Outside of the physical attributes, Richardson has already shown an innate feel inside the pocket, knowing when and where to go with the football. His accuracy has also steadily improved as the 22-year-old has focused on improving his footwork.
For Richardson, it is all about staying healthy and getting those invaluable reps to continue growing as a quarterback in the NFL. In four starts last season, Richardson could only finish one of those contests. He also missed a game due to a concussion. If the Colts' QB can keep himself clean, he has a chance to be special.
Richardson also has a solid supporting cast to lean on heading into his sophomore campaign. Jonathan Taylor is healthy and not dealing with a contract dispute. Michael Pittman Jr. and Josh Downs look to pick up where they left off with Richardson a season ago. Jelani Woods and rookie Adonai Mitchell also expect to be heavily involved in the offense.
The sky is the limit for a healthy Richardson, which means a breakout season should catapult him into MVP status.- Brent Sobleski, Bleacher Report
While it may seem like a bold prediction to consider Richardson an MVP candidate, it is not out of the realm of possibility. Both Patrick Mahomes (2018) and Lamar Jackson (2019) earned MVP honors in their first full season as the starter.
If Richardson explodes this season and the Colts become one of the top teams in the AFC, do not be surprised to hear Richardson's name in those conversations.
