The Indianapolis Colts shocked many when they nearly defeated the red-hot (now 11-3) Seattle Seahawks on their own home turf of Lumen Field in Week 15. Indy dropped the battle 18-16 in the end.

The story that dominated this game, and the entire NFL, was the return of the league legend Philip Rivers. The Hall of Fame-level name just so happened to be the last QB to lead the Colts to the playoffs (2020).

This may be the reason why Sports Illustrated's Conor Orr bumped Indy up four spots in his Week 16 power rankings despite the loss. Last week, Indy was 20th but now resides at a respectable 16th.

Orr illuminates Rivers.

"I don’t think that Philip Rivers’s quarterback play will materially change the Colts’ ever-slimming chances of reaching the playoffs.

But I do think the energy that accompanied his arrival, which clearly had an effect on the defense and special teams, can."

Philip Rivers went from retirement to battling one of the best teams in the league on the road to the very end 👏@insidetheNFL Week 15 Big Game Edit on X pic.twitter.com/Ngl3X9ftpP — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2025

Rivers' performance wasn't anything incredible, but the man was not in NFL shape, nor does he have the arm he used to. However, Rivers' incredible football IQ and QB knowledge make up for a lot.

Rivers came off the couch and still hit 18/27 of his throws for 120 passing yards, a touchdown pass to Josh Downs, and a pick that sealed Seattle's victory.

After the almost freak accident-style of injuries to hit the Colts' QB room, it's not much of a surprise that Rivers was called up.

I detailed three reasons why Rivers gives the Colts the best chance at making the playoffs against all odds. None is more prominent than his phenomenal dissection of defenses at the line of scrimmage.

Can you believe Philip Rivers threw a TD pass??



This is easily the best story of the year & he actually played pretty well.



What he did is stuff of LEGENDS! https://t.co/4X24X4pCRO pic.twitter.com/F6wLrMJo4i — Chase Daniel (@ChaseDaniel) December 16, 2025

Rivers' understanding of Shane Steichen's offense helped provide a seamless transition for the game plan. However, there are still other areas like hot routes and protections that were new to Rivers.

These factors are just a few that provide proof of how remarkable Rivers was in his return after playing no NFL-level football for five years.

It also helps that Rivers has Jonathan Taylor in the backfield to pair with a set of excellent pass-catching options.

The offensive line also deserves praise, as starting right tackle Braden Smith didn't suit up due to a concussion, thrusting rookie Jalen Travis into his first NFL start.

Then, left tackle Bernhard Raimann went out with an arm injury, putting Luke Tenuta into his first NFL action of 2025. Despite the backups, the O-Line only allowed one sack on Rivers.

Dec 14, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen, left, talks with quarterback Philip Rivers (17) during a second quarter timeout against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Rivers has a game under his belt and an extra day to prepare for the San Francisco 49ers for Week 16 Monday Night Football at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The 49ers don't have superstars Nick Bosa or Fred Warner, so there's a likelihood that Rivers can build off what was a respectable, and surprising effort against Seattle.

Indy has to win out to make the playoffs, and getting a home tilt on primetime sets the stage for this string to begin.

It's not likely, but there's still a chance that Rivers' football IQ and the inspiration he's instilled in this team can propel this squad to the postseason and further up the power rankings.

I mean, how fitting for the last QB to lead the team to the playoffs, to do it again five years after retirement?

Despite the loss, Philip Rivers still deserves this week’s Best Seat award pic.twitter.com/HXxAAuPl94 — Green Light with Chris Long (@greenlight) December 16, 2025

