Colts' Anthony Richardson 'Locked In' for 'Playoff Game' vs. Broncos
One of the main critiques of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson that seemingly led to his benching was the need to improve his level of preparation.
The quarterback immediately got to work to rectify the problem, putting in extra time in the film room and having a heightened attention to detail in practice and meetings.
Now, four weeks after he was reinserted into the starting lineup, and with two game-winning drives under his belt in three games, Richardson's level of preparation is at an all-time high. And while the Colts were on a bye last week, Richardson was getting ready for the stretch run.
“It's a bye week, but you’re still putting in work throughout the week," Richardson admitted. "Still just trying to get ready for each game that's coming up. We know we have a big one coming up, so we were just locked in throughout the whole bye week.”
That big game coming up is against the Denver Broncos on Sunday. The Broncos hold the seventh and final playoff spot in the AFC with a two-game lead over the Colts. If the Broncos come out on top Sunday afternoon, it could mean the end for Indy's postseason aspirations.
While many players and coaches took the bye week to get away and recharge, Richardson had a different approach. Just as head coach Shane Steichen spent most of the bye week preparing for the Broncos, Richardson wanted to get a jumpstart on the game.
“The guys told me to take some time off, but it was the next day I hit Coach Shane up I was like, ‘Man, I know it's a bye week, but what you got on Denver?’" Richardson recalled. "I was trying to get as much information as I could ahead of the week so when they did come back – for us to come back here it was a little easier for me to get back into the routine.”
The head coach and quarterback got to work, studying the film and looking for any tendencies they could find from the Broncos defense. The two stayed in constant communication throughout the week, with Steichen sending Richardson different cutups for him to study. Richardson also did his own work on the Broncos throughout the week.
"Shane was definitely sending me videos, sending me some clips that I had to tap into and watch," Richardson revealed. "But I was definitely tuned in watching their games as well. So, just trying to get prepared.”
What Richardson and Steichen found was a Broncos defense filled with playmakers at all three levels. Nik Bonitto (11.0 sacks) and Jonathon Cooper (8.0 sacks) provide a pass-rushing tandem that can make life very difficult for opposing quarterbacks. Cody Barton (82 tackles) is a tackling machine that can make plays all over the field. And finally, there is Patrick Surtain II (three interceptions), widely considered the best cornerback in the NFL with the ability to erase wide receivers in coverage.
“They have a great pass rush. We understand that," Richardson said. "They bring some decent pressure, and they have some great DBs on the outside as well. So, we just have to execute our game plan like I said, and just go out there and play football.”
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
With defensive backs like Surtain, Brandon Jones, and Ja'Quan McMillian on the other side, it can be easy for offenses to try to avoid certain areas of the field. But Richardson believes if the Colts try to do that, they are letting the defense dictate how the offense can attack and control the flow of the game.
The key for Richardson and the offense will be to stay aggressive but be smart with the football to avoid careless turnovers.
"It does make you think about playing the game a little smarter," Richardson explained. "Can't be careless because like I said, great players over there. But that doesn't really determine whether or not we're going to change the way we play – just manage the game and just play well.”
Richardson and the Colts will also need to deal with the elements playing at Empower Field at Mile High. While the forecast is calling for sun and temperatures in the mid-50s, the altitude will be an adjustment for Indy. The crowd at Empower Field is also expected to bring a playoff atmosphere to the game.
While the Colts have played two of their last three games on the round, Denver will be a much different environment. The Colts will do what they can during the week to simulate how it will feel on Sunday, but Richardson says you cannot fully replicate the settings on the field this weekend.
“We do some things at practice to get the environment settled a little bit, but nothing's like actually being there," Richardson stated. "So, we won't be able to get it completely like that, but we try to do things like that just to get our ears ready. We know the altitude is also something we have to think about, so just keeping our bodies prepared for that as well.”
Sunday's game may be the most important contest of the season for the Colts. A win gives them the tiebreaker over the Broncos and shrinks Denver's lead in the standings to just one game. A loss would place the Colts three games behind the Broncos with three games remaining.
A loss would not technically eliminate the Colts from playoff contention, but it would likely seal their fate. That is why Richardson and the Colts are treating every game as a playoff game for the remainder of the season.
"Since our record wasn't the best a few weeks ago, I think every game was a playoff game," Richardson remarked. "Thinking about it that way because we don't want to lose anymore. We want to continue to win out. That's our plan. We're not necessarily thinking about the playoffs. We know that's at stake, but that's not really on our mind. Just trying to take it one game at a time and win.”
Richardson has been much improved since returning to the lineup and his new approach to preparation has been paying off. With the extra work he put in over the bye for the Broncos, the Colts are hoping it continues to pay off with another win on Sunday.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.