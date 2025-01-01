Colts' Anthony Richardson's Status Ambiguous for Jaguars Match
The Indianapolis Colts released their Wednesday injury report before the season-ending matchup with their AFC South rival Jacksonville Jaguars.
While Wednesday's walk-through was an estimation and the team looks reasonably healthy, the recent news of quarterback Anthony Richardson's back spasms put some doubt on whether he'll be available to play Sunday. However, Richardson mentioned he's feeling far better this week, so it will be an injury to monitor.
Also, cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) looks to be on track to return for the first time since Week 1 against the Houston Texans.
The Colts are reeling after a horrific and embarrassing loss at the hands of the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium in Week 17. Richardson didn't take the field, so backup Joe Flacco commanded the offense, but couldn't avoid turnovers. Also, the defense had its worst performance of the year, so Week 18 is a final chance to make up (to a degree) for the lackluster showing for Gus Bradley.
We'll see what happens with Indy's injury report and Richardson as they approach their final game of 2024. While the playoffs are out of the question for Shane Steichen's team, there is still pride, and possibly job security, to play for at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday against the Jaguars.
