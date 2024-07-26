Colts Won't Limit Anthony Richardson's 'Superpowers' Running the Ball
If there was any question about whether the Indianapolis Colts would limit quarterback Anthony Richardson in the run game this season, there isn't anymore.
After the first training camp practice for the Colts wrapped up on Thursday morning, head coach Shane Steichen made it clear that Richardson and the quarterback run game were here to stay in the Colts' offense.
"People ask this a lot, it's just like, ‘Hey, are you going to limit the run game?’" Steichen quipped. "I kind of think like, shoot, are you going to limit Steph Curry from shooting three-pointers? Well, that's one of Anthony’s strengths, right? So, we're not going to get away from that. That's what he does well.”
One of the reasons the Colts took Richardson with the No.4 pick last season was his ability as a dual-threat quarterback. Richardson's skill set keeps the defense guessing, having the ability to reach every blade of grass with his arm while also being a threat to take it to the house with his legs on any play. Having a quarterback that can do both opens things up for the entire offense.
“My legs have always been one of my superpowers, so trying to try to take that away from me – I don't think that's a good thing for this offense," Richardson explained. "It’s just more so me, playing a little bit more smarter and learning how to take care of myself for my teammates. Knowing when to make the right play and knowing when to try to get an extra few yards. So, don't take my legs away, but just be more smart.”
The key to utilizing Richardson in the run game will be two-fold. Richardson must learn to protect himself and stay healthy after missing most of his rookie campaign with a shoulder injury. The quarterback was forced to leave three of the four games he started last season due to injuries suffered on quarterback runs.
The other element will be on Steichen, who must be strategic on how and when to use Richardson's legs. Steichen is known to be a chameleon with his offensive approach, tailoring his system to what his players do best while creating game plans to target a defense's weakness. There will be a fine line between using Richardson's legs to exploit a weakness and putting the quarterback in harm's way unnecessarily.
"If we go into a game plan and we see something that we like, and the quarterback run game looks good, I mean it's going to be up," Steichen admitted. "I think obviously, it's probably going to be up every week, but how much we use it each week will determine our opponent.”
"It's more so like back-and-forth trust," Richardson said about his relationship with Steichen. "He trusts me and I trust him. I know he's not going to call 15 QB runs in the game and I know he's not going to want me to try to run everybody over every play. So, it's just a mutual respect, mutual trust, and just relying on each other.”
While defenses will have to focus on Richardson every single play, it is unlikely they will be able to tee off on the quarterback like they did early last season. That's because Jonathan Taylor will be alongside the second-year quarterback, finally forming the duo those within the Colts organization dreamed about when Richardson was drafted. If teams focus solely on Richardson, the 2021 NFL rushing champ will have a field day.
Richardson and Taylor were only on the field together for two snaps a season ago. Taylor's presence on the field should open things up for Richardson on the ground and vice versa. In turn, the hits Richardson takes will likely come down as a result.
Taylor is excited to pair with Richardson in the Colts backfield. Richardson feels the same way, and when the quarterback factors in receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, and Adonai Mitchell, a smile lights up his face thinking of the possibilities.
"I don't feel like there's any way you can stop the offense," Richardson remarked. "We’ve got too many options. Me, I'm two options within myself, throwing the ball and running the ball. Then you’ve got JT back there, and we got all these weapons catching the ball for us.
"I don't think there's any way we should be able to be stopped. So, we just got to keep pushing and just keep working together and building more chemistry.”
Richardson and the offense continued to build chemistry with one another as the Colts focused heavily on red zone work to open training camp. Richardson started the day a little erratic during individual drills but looked sharp once the team convened for 11-on-11 work. Richardson was 4-of-5 (80%) with three touchdowns against the Colts' defense, throwing scores to Pittman, Alec Pierce, and Kylen Granson.
The rest of the red zone period saw a heavy dose of Taylor, carving through the lines as he picked up yardage. If Thursday's practice was any indication, the Colts will rely heavily on the run game in the red zone.
Whether in the red zone or backed up against their own goal line, Richardson will be the driving force for the Colts offense. He does not have to do all the heavy lifting, but Steichen and the Colts feel that as long as #5 can stay healthy, Richardson is in for a big year.
"I just think he'll make some plays that people haven't seen before."
Steichen believes that to be true with Richardson's arm and legs, and they have no plans to rein in any of the superpowers of their athletic freak of a quarterback.
