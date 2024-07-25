Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 1: Anthony Richardson Aces Red Zone
The Indianapolis Colts hit the fields at Grand Park Sports Campus on Thursday for the first official practice of training camp. Although it was an abridged initial showing, lasting just about an hour, there were plenty of takeaways.
TEAM
— It's the first day, but there were no new injuries to report. Aside from those on injured lists, right tackle Braden Smith (knee) appeared to be the only player who missed the day after he underwent a procedure earlier this offseason. He hasn't practiced all offseason. Defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who was signed this offseason, is on the Active/Non-Football Injury list due to high blood pressure and will return when his condition subsides, according to head coach Shane Steichen.
— Players who missed some or all of the offseason with injuries but were on the field Thursday were wide receivers Michael Pittman Jr. (knee), Alec Pierce (foot), and Ashton Dulin (knee), as well as defensive end Genard Avery (knee) and cornerback Ameer Speed (undisclosed).
— The live 11-on-11 and 7-on 7 team drills focused on the high and low red zone, running the ball, and RPOs.
OFFENSE
— After his rookie season was cut woefully short, Thursday was fans' first chance to get a look at quarterback Anthony Richardson since then, and he delivered. During the first period of 11s, Richardson went 4-of-4 passing in the red zone (Josh Downs, Pierce, Pittman, and Kylen Granson) with touchdowns to Pierce, Pittman, and Granson. Richardson finished 4-of-5 passing (80.0%) with 3 TD. During 7-on-7s, Richardson took longer to get the ball out (which is normal for him) as he processed the field. One standout play during 7s happened as Richardson slid horizontally in the pocket before finding Pittman in the front of the end zone in the middle of the field, threading a needle between defensive backs JuJu Brents and Rodney Thomas II.
— The primary theoretical first-unit offensive players were as follows: Richardson (QB), Jonathan Taylor (RB), Pittman (WR), Downs (WR), Pierce (WR), Drew Ogletree (TE), Granson (TE), Bernhard Raimann (LT), Quenton Nelson (LG), Ryan Kelly (C), Will Fries (RG), and Blake Freeland (RT). Freeland filled in for Smith at right tackle. AD Mitchell (WR), Mo Alie-Cox (TE), Jelani Woods (TE), and Will Mallory (TE) also saw some first-team reps.
— The second-unit line was made up of Jake Witt (76), Wesley French (LG), Danny Pinter (C), Josh Sills (RG), and Matt Goncalves (RT). The third-unit line was Witt (LT), Lewis Kidd (LG), Tanor Bortolini (C), Dalton Tucker (RG), and Arlington Hambright (RT).
— Woods had a solid spring after missing all of his second season with hamstring injuries, making a number of chunk plays, but he started out training camp rusty with a couple of drops in the red zone. He missed a high pass inside the 5-yard line that would've been difficult to pull in, but then another in the end zone between two defenders that hit both hands.
DEFENSE
— The primary theoretical first-unit defensive players were as follows: Kwity Paye (DE), Grover Stewart (DT), DeForest Buckner (DT), Samson Ebukam (DE), Zaire Franklin (LB), E.J. Speed (LB), Segun Olubi (LB), JuJu Brents (CB), Jaylon Jones (CB), Kenny Moore II (CB), Julian Blackmon (SS), and Nick Cross (FS). Defensive coordinator Gus Bradley does a significant amount of rotating early in camp, as Tyquan Lewis (DE), Laiatu Latu (DE), Dallis Flowers (CB), Thomas (FS), and Ronnie Harrison (FS) also saw a handful of first-team reps.
— The battle between Flowers and Jones for the third corner spot had a promising first day, as Jones had a good play in coverage, bodying Mitchell against the boundary on a fade route in the end zone, and Flowers had a diving pass breakup directly in front of the end zone.
— The Colts converted Harrison from safety to linebacker last year, and it went well. However, after drafting a similar player this year in Jaylon Carlies, it does appear that Harrison is back at safety. He participated in the defensive back position drills early in practice and also got work at safety during live drills.
— Linebacker Grant Stuard made a really heads-up play in coverage as quarterback Sam Ehlinger targeted running back Evan Hull on a short Texas route over the middle of the field during 7s, and Stuard stuck his arm in late to dislodge the ball away from Hull.
SPECIAL TEAMS
— The most interesting special teams happenings currently is the way teams are adjusting to the new kickoff rules. The Colts surely aren't the only team to be pouring a lot of time into this, but they are certainly doing their due diligence in finding out who their best returners and lead blockers are. The following were the return duos (in order) for Thursday's kickoffs: Flowers/Dulin, Tyler Goodson/Downs, Anthony Gould/Trey Sermon, D.J. Montgomery/Pierce, Ethan Fernea/Moore, Hull/Flowers, Dulin/Downs, Goodson/Gould, Sermon/Montgomery, and Pierce/Moore
