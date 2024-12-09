Colts' Anthony Richardson Transforming into What Franchise Aspired
The Indianapolis Colts possess an incredibly gifted quarterback in Anthony Richardson. The second-year signal-caller has started to come into his own in recent weeks and appears to be hitting a stride. ESPN insider Stephen Holder highlights how Richardson's mobility has positively impacted his game.
The biggest difference is how the Colts are leaning into Richardson's strengths as a runner. While he has continued to be inconsistent as a passer -- his 52.4% completion percentage since Week 10 is the lowest in the league -- he has ramped up his impact in the running game.- Stephen Holder | ESPN
As Holder points out, Richardson still has issues with completion consistency, sitting at an ugly 47.4% on the year. However, with Richardson's ability as a runner to keep a defense honest, his passing can only improve.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While Richardson's tight ends have been nearly useless as receivers, wideouts like Josh Downs, Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, and AD Mitchell have helped the young field general make plays. Despite the story from the box score, Richardson has shown he's improving incrementally as a passer.
While there have been drops and mishaps from the receivers, Richardson also must continue shoring up the rough edges as a passer. Luckily, Shane Steichen and the offensive staff have the former fourth-overall selection on the right track.
The bye week is nearly over for Indianapolis as they prepare for a tough matchup on the road with the Denver Broncos (8-5). The Colts have to be perfect and finish the 2024 campaign at 10-7 to have any hope of making the playoffs, we'll see if they can start a winning streak at Mile High.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.