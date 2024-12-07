Expert Gets Critical on Colts' Position Group
The Indianapolis Colts have promising playmakers on offense running back Jonathan Taylor, receivers Michael Pittman Jr., Alec Pierce, Josh Downs, and quarterback Anthony Richardson. However, their worst offensive position is tight end.
The Colts' prominent tight ends are Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson, Drew Ogletree, and Will Mallory. However, despite having the lowest ceiling, Alie-Cox has been the most consistent. ESPN's Stephen Holder was honest about the group and lack of production.
Indianapolis' tight ends rank near the bottom of the NFL in most important receiving categories. The unit is last in receptions per game (2.3), last in receiving yards per game (26.4) and its two total touchdown receptions is tied for 23rd. The combined drop rate of 5.2% ranks 27th.- Stephen Holder | ESPN
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Holder provides some scary statistics from a position that was to be a safety blanket for Richardson to find easy completions. Alie-Cox (11 receptions), Ogletree (eight), Granson (seven), and Mallory (four) have 30 catches of the team's 216 total (13.9%). Likely the biggest disappointment has been the veteran Granson.
While Granson has never been a top-tier tight end, he was a serviceable move piece in 2023 and 2023, tallying 61 catches 670 receiving yards, and a touchdown. Fast-track to 2024 and Granson's seven catches have yielded 94 yards and no scores. He's also secured a measly 36.8% of his 19 targets. Don't expect Granson in a Colts uniform after this year.
Jelani Woods missed back-to-back seasons with injury and Granson likely won't be re-signed, so expect Indianapolis to use the 2025 NFL draft to invest in the tight end position. Richardson needs as many weapons as possible to throw to, and the Colts can't generate anything until Woods is healthy and hits his potential or another player is drafted.
With only four games left to prove something, we'll see if Indy's position group can put together any respectable performances before the playoffs start.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.