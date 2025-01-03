Colts Get Unwanted Update on Anthony Richardson for Jaguars Clash
The Indianapolis Colts released their final injury report of the week ahead of their regular season finale against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
Defensive tackles Grover Stewart, DeForest Buckner, and center Ryan Kelly didn't practice due to rest. Cornerback JuJu Brents (knee) was listed as questionable after logging a full week of practice; we'll see if the second-year defender finally gets to play in the regular season ending to 2024.
The monumental storyline was quarterback Anthony Richardson, missing another practice. The former fourth-overall selection won't suit up for the final game of his regular season. Veteran Joe Flacco will take the offense's reins after struggling against the New York Giants.
The hope was that Richardson would overcome his back injury and have a shot at some positive momentum before the start of the Colts' long and vague offseason. Unfortunately, Richardson won't get that chance. While the Jaguars matchup isn't too exciting without playoffs in the balance, Indy can't lose this game in bad fashion like the Giants.
If the Colts, somehow, get embarrassed at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Mac Jones-led Jaguars to close out a tumultuous season, who knows what will happen. While there are likely changes ahead for this organization in multiple capacities, it might be mitigated if Indy handles the task on Sunday.
