Anthony Richardson Sends Message to Colts' Impending Free Agent
When looking at the outlook for the Indianapolis Colts' quarterback position for this offseason and the coming 2025 campaign, the team has some questions to address for the future.
Besides the situation the Colts have with Anthony Richardson entering his third year, Indianapolis may also have to take note of some potential change that may go down behind their franchise signal caller, as both of their backups Joe Flacco and Sam Ehlinger are slated to hit free agency this spring.
It's not a surefire bet that one, or both will be out of the building this offseason. But, with the turbulence the Colts saw at the quarterback position this offseason, it could be reasonable for Chris Ballard and the Indianapolis front office to turn in a different direction for Richardson's backup counterpart.
Yet, through it all, Richardson has some clear respect for his third-string backup Sam Ehlinger. During his end-of-season media availability, Richardson gave some notable praise to the Colts' pending free agent, crediting him for being a key cog in his development on and off the field.
"I'm so thankful for Sam (Ehlinger)," Richardson said. "Honestly, Lord knows how much I am. The first time I met him-- Elite 11. I was in high school. He was a mentor at the camp. And just watching him and just seeing how he carried himself and the way he talked to the group just about like working hard. Just luckily being able to have him here on the same team as me. It's been a blessing, especially this past year. Having somebody in my corner just to push me no matter what-– help me get deeper into my faith, help me just become a better man, not just a better football player. I definitely appreciate him and I'm glad-– he was definitely a part of my growth, and I hope he stays being able to just be in that spot, just helping me on my growth.”
Ehlinger has had limited reps in-game for the Colts. He's started three games since arriving in Indianapolis, all of which were in the 2022 season, where he posted 573 passing yards on a 63.4% completion rate, paired with three touchdowns and three interceptions.
His play as a starter was a bit uninspiring when given the opportunity, going 0-3 during his appearances. However, his impact as a locker-room voice and aid for Richardson and his development is abundantly clear. The Colts' sixth-round pick from 2021 will be hitting free agency for the first time in his NFL career, and his status for returning to Indianapolis remains in the air.
If you asked Richardson on if he'd like Ehlinger back on the roster come next season, his answer seems pretty clear to predict. Yet, only time will tell if his place in Indianapolis will remain in-tact for 2025 and beyond.
