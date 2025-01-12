Anthony Richardson Sends Message to Colts' Impending Free Agent

#Colts QB Anthony Richardson on impending FA Sam Ehlinger’s impact:



“Man, I’m so thankful for Sam, honestly. Lord knows how much I am. … Luckily, being able to have him here on the same team as me, it’s been a blessing, especially this past year.” —> https://t.co/2HVbMoWneY pic.twitter.com/t4bzHc2W22