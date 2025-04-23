Arthur: Final Colts 2025 7-Round Mock Draft
We're just about there. This Thursday, the 2025 NFL Draft will begin, and with it, months of speculation and concocted scenarios will come to an end.
The Indianapolis Colts enter the draft without as much mystery surrounding them as there was in January, when it was unclear what the quarterback situation would look like or how seriously they would take free agency. We now have answers to both.
It's been a long time of compiling information throughout the process, which has brought us to my final seven-round Colts mock draft ahead of Thursday's show.
From being on-site in Mobile for the Senior Bowl, here in Indy at the Scouting Combine, the pro days of the two National Championship participants, and the Colts' local pro day, plus Colts general manager Chris Ballard speaking publicly a handful of times, we've gleamed about as much as possible from the Colts to this point.
The Colts currently have 69 players on their roster out of 90 spots, meaning they have 21 more to fill. Between draft picks, undrafted players, and veteran free agents, they're going to make it happen, so why not do it mostly with draft picks? That's where the trades come in.
I have Ballard and the Colts trading down with each of their first two picks, stockpiling extra capital in the process. They are focused on adding more competition throughout the roster, so they get more shots at the board, especially inside the top 125 picks.
Round 1, Pick 20 (from DEN): TE Colston Loveland, Michigan
TRADE: Broncos send picks 1:20, 3:85, and a 2026 third-round pick in exchange for 1:14.
With Tyler Warren off the board before the Colts' pick at 14, it gives Indy motivation to trade back. The key here is that they still have a chunk of players available that they really like, including Colston Loveland. There aren't many threats to the Colts for Loveland between picks 14 and 20, making this possible. The more I think about what the Colts are looking for in a tight end, Loveland makes too much sense. He moves like a wide receiver at 6'6", 248, is both quick and fast, and gets separation easily. He makes difficult catches with a wide radius and has the looks of a dominant tight end in the passing game. His blocking isn't discouraging either.
Round 2, Pick 53 (from TB): DE JT Tuimoloau, Ohio State
TRADE: Buccaneers send picks 2:53, 4:121, and a 2026 fourth-round pick in exchange for 2:45.
There are a few really good edge prospects I liked in this spot, but I told myself going into this draft cycle that I would value edge players who blend power and athleticism, and that's Tuimoloau. He also has great college production, which is huge. He's been a full-time starter who earned First-Team All-Big Ten for the last three years, racking up 39 tackles for loss and 21.0 sacks in that time. The Colts' edge group seems fine on paper, pending a big leap from Laiatu Latu, but Kwity Paye, Samson Ebukam, and Tyquan Lewis are all due for free agency after the season.
Round 3, Pick 80: DT Shemar Turner, Texas A&M
The Colts always look for defensive linemen with relentless motors, and that's exactly what Turner has. He also has plenty of power and frequently puts blockers in compromised positions. He doesn't have the elite size and length that the Colts would normally want in an interior player, but he's quicker than many of the blockers he'll go against. Indy needs to start preparing for the twilight of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart's careers, as both players enter the 2025 season at 31 years old.
Round 3, Pick 85 (from DEN): IOL Marcus Mbow, Purdue
The Colts may want to address the offensive line before this point, but they get a versatile, athletic player here in Mbow who may fill their right guard vacancy before long. He easily reaches the second level and can be used to pull and provide lead blocking on the outside. While he lacks elite power, he processes things quickly and often delivers the first strike, which gives him an advantage. Colts offensive line coach Tony Sparano Jr. was given two of "his guys" in last year's class in Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini. While I don't personally know how Sparano feels about Mbow as a player, they spent a lot of time talking one-on-one with each other during the Colts' local pro day recently.
Round 4, Pick 117: OT Chase Lundt, UConn
Just like last year, the Colts go offensive line back-to-back in the third and fourth rounds. Grabbing a player like Lundt after getting Mbow gives the Colts so much flexibility. They now have Bortolini and Mbow as the front runners at center and right guard, respectively, and Goncalves and Lundt providing much-needed backup relief at tackle behind Bernhard Raimann and Braden Smith. Smith is 29 years old and entering the final year of his deal. Goncalves is the likely right tackle of the future, while Lundt could replace him as the swing tackle.
Round 4, Pick 121 (from TB): RB Damien Martinez, Miami
Replacing Trey Sermon with Khalil Herbert was a good start in bolstering the backfield around Jonathan Taylor, but there's more work to do. Herbert offers value as a big-play threat as a runner and pass-catcher, but Martinez likely steps into the pass protection role at some point in his rookie year. He's a determined runner between the tackles and a wise one outside of them. The Colts need to support their quarterbacks as much as possible this year, and having a running back group of Taylor, Herbert, and Martinez would be incredibly valuable, as all three are capable of carrying the load.
Round 5, Pick 151: LB Jack Kiser, Notre Dame
When Ballard spoke at his pre-draft press conference this week, he sounded content to wait to address linebacker until later in the draft, given the Colts' history of drafting and developing Day 3 linebackers throughout his previous eight years. Ballard also sounded pretty confident in second-year WILL linebacker Jaylon Carlies, which gives the Colts the patience to wait until the fifth round to take a linebacker. Kiser would come in and raise the floor of the room as a highly effective player in coverage. He would also likely become a core special teamer on Day 1. Colts special teams coordinator Brian Mason spent time with Kiser at Notre Dame's pro day, which makes sense given the Colts need to replace Grant Stuard.
Round 6, Pick 189: QB Riley Leonard, Notre Dame
While I wouldn't put much of an onus on drafting a QB3 given the Colts' other needs, I do think they want to make it happen late in the draft. As a passer, Leonard is similar to former Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew, who is at his best while being given quick RPO reads to move the ball, and is also cautious about throwing downfield. Leonard is a plus runner, however, which gives him more utility than most developmental quarterbacks. There may be a legitimate connection with Leonard and the Colts, particularly head coach Shane Steichen. Both have good relationships with former Colts quarterback Philip Rivers, and Steichen and Leonard spoke one-on-one at Notre Dame's pro day.
Round 7, Pick 232: S Hunter Wohler, Wisconsin
It's not spoken about enough what the Colts lost in free agents Stuard and Trevor Denbow as core special teams players. While Denbow is technically still on the market, he's rehabbing a significant knee injury. Wohler is a tough, instinctive player who can provide the Colts with some necessary depth at safety and also has the potential to become one of their most trusted special teamers in a hurry.