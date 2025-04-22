How Does Colts' Roster Look Ahead of NFL Draft?
The Indianapolis Colts are mere hours away from months of work coming to fruition as the 2025 NFL Draft arrives at 8:00 p.m. E.T. on Thursday.
After missing the postseason for four consecutive seasons, the Colts turned over a new leaf this offseason, aggressively adding impact players in free agency so as to not leave such vast critical needs to be addressed through the draft alone.
Below, we will go through each position group and identify the players who are under contract with the Colts in 2025.
QUARTERBACK
Anthony Richardson, Daniel Jones, Jason Bean
All eyes will be on the competition to become QB1 between Richardson and Jones. The Colts have communicated that they view this as a clean slate for both players. Whoever is more consistent and gives the team the best chance to win in 2025 will be named the starter. General manager Chris Ballard did say something interesting this week about the competition, however. "If I’m a betting man ... at some point, both of them will help us." Outside of the pair, Ballard also acknowledged that the team wouldn't resist selecting another quarterback in the draft if the right opportunity presented itself.
RUNNING BACK
Jonathan Taylor, Khalil Herbert, Tyler Goodson, Salvon Ahmed
The Colts replaced Trey Sermon with Herbert this offseason, which is a good start to make the backfield more explosive and dynamic. However, the Colts are still missing a runner who specializes in pass protection. They've done plenty of work on this draft class, so don't be surprised to see another running back added.
WIDE RECEIVER
Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, Alec Pierce, AD Mitchell, Ashton Dulin, Anthony Gould, D.J. Montgomery, Laquon Treadwell, Ajou Ajou
This is the least concerning group on the roster. Pittman and Downs are two players who can be trusted without a doubt, and Pierce became one of the NFL's most lethal deep threats last season. Dulin is capable of big plays in the passing game, and Gould will look to prove the same in Year 2. The scary thing is that Mitchell could be the Colts' most dangerous receiver by the end of the season if he figures out the gaffes that plagued him as a rookie.
TIGHT END
Mo Alie-Cox, Drew Ogletree, Will Mallory, Jelani Woods, Sean McKeon, Albert Okwuegbunam
This group will not look the same this time next week. Tight end is arguably the Colts' biggest need, which their leadership has acknowledged. Ballard said this week that they want a three-down player who can affect the middle of the field, which is something that they do not have. Tight end is the odd-on favorite to be the first position the Colts choose in the draft.
OFFENSIVE LINE
Quenton Nelson, Bernhard Raimann, Braden Smith, Tanor Bortolini, Matt Goncalves, Danny Pinter, Dalton Tucker, Blake Freeland, Josh Sills, Atonio Mafi, Wesley French, Luke Tenuta, Jack Wilson
Just like tight end, the offensive line is likely what the Colts deem most urgent. Now, they could put together a decent starting five, but it wouldn't be made up of the players they prefer, and it would seriously lack depth. The Colts need Goncalves to maintain his role as swing tackle unless they draft another capable one. That leaves center and right guard open for business. Bortolini and Pinter will compete for the center role, while the other player will likely compete with Dalton Tucker for right guard. There most certainly will be new competitors added.
DEFENSIVE LINE
DeForest Buckner, Grover Stewart, Kwity Paye, Laiatu Latu, Samson Ebukam, Tyquan Lewis, Neville Gallimore, Isaiah Land, Adetomiwa Adebawore, Jacob Phillips, Pheldarius Payne, Durell Nchami
The Colts have a decent starting line, but they're banking on Latu taking a big leap forward. They'll need it because, outside of Kwity Paye and Tyquan Lewis, Ebukam is the other edge player they're relying on, despite him being 30 years old and coming off an Achilles injury. Paye, Lewis, and Ebukam are also entering the final year of their contracts. Edge is a need, as is defensive tackle depth. Buckner and Stewart will start the season at age 31, meaning the Colts need to have an eventual plan behind them.
LINEBACKER
Zaire Franklin, Jaylon Carlies, Segun Olubi, Cameron McGrone, Liam Anderson, Austin Ajiake
After Ballard spoke earlier this week, the Colts are giving off the vibe that they're content simply adding depth and competition to the linebacker room, likely later in the draft rather than looking for serious threats to Zaire Franklin and Jaylon Carlies as starters. Ballard mentioned the team's ability to draft the position late and develop them into startable players, which is true. They're likely to be presented with players who could feasibly start for them, but those players may not be of interest to the Colts.
CORNERBACK
Charvarius Ward, Kenny Moore II, Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, Samuel Womack III, Corey Ballentine, David Long, Alex Johnson
Aside from wide receiver, cornerback is the other position that elicits zero concern. Ward is now the team's bona fide top corner, and everyone else in the group still makes a solid cornerback squad otherwise, mostly all with starting experience. The Colts have shown a penchant for trying to get cornerbacks in Rounds 5-7, so that still might be on the table regardless.
SAFETY
Camryn Bynum, Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II, Daniel Scott, Marcel Dabo
Safety needs one more versatile player added to it, as defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo is not against using three safeties in sub-packages if he has the personnel to do it. Besides that, the Colts have little to no depth at safety behind Bynum and Cross. Thomas has starting experience but was replaced in his second season. Scott has spent both NFL seasons on Injured Reserve, and Dabo hasn't cracked the in-season roster after the last couple of years in the International Player Pathway program.
SPECIAL TEAMS
K Spencer Shrader, P Rigoberto Sanchez, LS Luke Rhodes
The Colts made the interesting move to release veteran kicker Matt Gay just two years after making him the highest-paid free-agent kicker in NFL history. Ballard said this week it's because of how much they like Shrader. Despite that, they will still bring in a little competition, likely in the form of a rookie undrafted free agent.