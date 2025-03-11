How Ashton Dulin Extension Strengthens Colts' Offense, Special Teams
The Indianapolis Colts and wide receiver Ashton Dulin have agreed to a two-year extension worth up to $8.5 million, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The deal keeps Dulin in Indy through the 2026 season.
Dulin was signed by the Colts as an undrafted free agent out of Malone University in 2019. He earned a roster spot due to his special teams ability, particularly at gunner on punt coverage. Dulin's talent as a special teams ace has continued throughout his career with the Colts, earning him second-team All-Pro honors in 2021.
But Dulin is not strictly a special teams player. He started to see some run on offense in 2021, providing depth to a group that desperately needed it. Dulin has caught 35 catches for 517 yards and four touchdowns in six seasons. The Colts have also used Dulin as a runner, rushing 12 times for 96 yards.
While not all signings and extensions are as newsworthy as the Colts' deals with safety Camryn Bynum and cornerback Charvarius Ward, they all affect how the team is structured for the upcoming season. Bringing back Dulin is no different.
Having Dulin return as the team's gunner is a massive boost for special teams coordinator Brian Mason. The Colts' punt coverage team struggled mightily in the two games Dulin missed in 2024, giving up 25.6 yards per return. Indy averaged 12.7 yards allowed per punt return for the season, further proving Dulin's valuable impact on the unit.
Dulin also provides depth to a Colts' wide receiver filled with talent. If one of Michael Pittman Jr., Josh Downs, or Alec Pierce goes down and has to miss time, Dulin can step in and play all three receiver positions. His speed and blocking prowess make him a perfect fit in Shane Steichen's offense.
It may not be a flashy extension, but Dulin plays an important role with the Colts. He is the type of player that fans do not truly appreciate until he is no longer with the team. Luckily for Colts fans, Dulin is sticking around a little while longer.
