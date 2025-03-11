How Charvarius Ward Signing Drastically Improves Colts' Defense
The Indianapolis Colts and former San Francisco 49ers cornerback Charvarius Ward have agreed to a three-year, $60 million deal with $35 million guaranteed and includes a $20 million signing bonus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The deal makes Ward the eighth highest-paid cornerback in the NFL in terms of average annual value and keeps him in Indy through the 2027 season.
Ward, a former undrafted free agent out of Middle Tennessee State, got his shot with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2018. Despite going undrafted, he became a starter for the Chiefs' defense in 2019 and was instrumental in their Super Bowl LIV championship run. From there, Ward became one of the better lockdown cornerbacks in the league.
He was the Chiefs' top outside cornerback until 2022, when he signed a three-year, $40.5 million deal with the 49ers. Ward continued to up his game in the Bay Area, culminating in a Pro Bowl and second-team All-Pro in 2023 after leading the NFL with 23 passes defended. He also helped the 49ers reach Super Bowl LVIII that year.
The 28-year-old Ward has racked up 435 tackles, 10 interceptions, 70 passes defended, and three forced fumbles in seven seasons. He has also been in the postseason in six of his seven seasons in the league, with three Super Bowl appearances. Bringing that playoff experience to a Colts team that has not reached the postseason since the 2020 season will be very valuable.
The signing of Ward marks another big swing by the Colts in the secondary on Day 1 of free agency, as Indy reportedly agreed to terms with former Minnesota Vikings safety Camryn Bynum earlier in the day. It is clear general manager Chris Ballard made signing top-tier veterans in the secondary a high priority.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Ward gives the Colts a big (6'1", 196), lengthy cornerback with tremendous long speed to match any wide receiver. His skillset matches exactly what new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo likes to have in his cornerbacks. Ward is technically sound in his coverage and is rarely out of position.
As the Colts transition to a defense that employs more press-man coverage, having a player like Ward is crucial. The veteran cornerback can lockdown his side of the field, giving Anarumo options for how he wants to attack opposing offenses. Ward can also make plays in zone coverage, further playing into the multiple coverage looks that Anarumo loves to employ.
Ward also possesses excellent ball skills, making it a risky decision for any quarterback throwing his way. Since 2023, Ward ranks second in the NFL with 30 pass breakups to go along with five interceptions. The Colts as a team only broke up 20 passes all of last season.
Ward immediately becomes the Colts' CB1 on the outside. With Kenny Moore II continuing to play at a high level in the slot, Indy boasts an impressive cornerback tandem with the two veterans. Add in a competition between Jaylon Jones, JuJu Brents, and Samuel Womack III for the other outside cornerback spot, and the Colts' cornerback room suddenly has a chance to be quite formidable.
The Colts have not had a player of Ward's caliber at the cornerback position in their prime since Vontae Davis in the early-to-mid 2010s. With plenty left in the tank and a motivated Ward heading to Indy, this move by Ballard and the Colts could prove to be one of the best moves of the NFL offseason.
Want more Colts content? Check out the latest episode of the Horseshoe Huddle Podcast!
Follow Horseshoe Huddle on Facebook and X, and subscribe on YouTube for multiple Colts live-stream podcasts per week.