Former Bengals Coach Lou Anarumo to Interview with Colts Wednesday
It's been reported by NFL insider Albert Breer that the Indianapolis Colts will officially interview former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator, Lou Anarumo, tomorrow.
Indianapolis is hot on the search for their next defensive coordinator after parting ways with the three-year veteran of the Colts, Gus Bradley. After finishing with bottom-tier defensive numbers year after year, Indianapolis is ready for a new direction; enter Anarumo.
While the Colts also announced they will interview Michigan Wolverines defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, Anarumo is also a fantastic candidate to lead the Colts' stop troops. Per Zach Hicks of Indianapolis Colts on SI.com, Anarumo can fit well for what Indy needs.
Anarumo's best trait is his flexibility as a defensive coach. He is a true chameleon that adjusts to his opponents' strengths rather than sticking to a rigid base structure.- Zach Hicks | Indianapolis Colts on SI
After spending six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Bengals, Anarumo may get a chance to take his talents to Indianapolis. As Hicks mentions, Anarumo is willing to adjust and time his defenses to fit the opponent he's facing, a stark contrast to Bradley's base scheme of limiting big plays and staying put with ideology.
We'll see who Indy starts to hone in on as the week progresses, but Anarumo is likely near the top of Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen's list of defensive leaders.
The other candidates for the gig are Steve Wilks, Chris Harris, Ephraim Banda, Dennis Allen, and Martindale. It will be intriguing whoever takes the reins and leads star players like DeForest Buckner, Zaire Franklin, and Kenny Moore II in 2025.
