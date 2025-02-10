Startling Graphic Shows Carson Wentz Trade Still Haunting Colts
Four years ago, the Indianapolis Colts and Philadelphia Eagles decided on a deal that saw quarterback Carson Wentz move to Indy in exchange for a 2022 first-round pick and a 2021 third-round pick.
After just one season in the blue and white, the Colts decided to move on from Wentz after finishing one game short of the playoffs. Already, the Eagles looked like the winners for moving on to Jalen Hurts.
Now, one day after the Eagles hoisted the Lombardi Trophy for the second time in the last decade, the Colts truly look like fools. The Eagles' front office flipped Indy's draft capital into some elite talent that helped bring another trophy to their cabinet.
Right away, general manager Howie Roseman used the Colts' third-round pick in a deal to trade up for Heisman winner DeVonta Smith in the first round. Later in the 2021 offseason, the Colts made another deal with the Eagles for guard Matt Pryor and a seventh-round pick that sent a sixth-round pick to Philly.
The Eagles then used their two remaining picks from the Colts to secure 2023 and 2024 draft capital from the New Orleans Saints. After getting more capital, the Eagles traded for Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown to pair alongside Smith.
With the wide receiver room set, the Eagles focused on the defense in 2023 and 2024. In 2023, Philly selected defensive lineman Jalen Carter in the first round by using the Saints' first-round pick which was acquired using the Colts' draft picks.
After that, the Eagles used the Saints' second-round pick in a deal to trade up for cornerback Cooper DeJean. Basically, the Colts' picks were flipped into future draft capital which resulted in a pool of players who each played a massive part in winning the Super Bowl.
Four years after trading for Wentz, the Colts are still a mess. Indy is relying on quarterback Anthony Richardson to dig them out of an endless carousel, but little hope is at the end of the tunnel after another year filled with injuries and poor performances.
While Wentz didn't play, he did technically make the Super Bowl as the backup for the Kansas City Chiefs. The Colts haven't gotten anywhere close to the big game, so really everyone won the trade except for Indy.
