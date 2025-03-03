Bears Named Threat to Sign Major Colts Free Agent
The Indianapolis Colts have a few key pending free agents on the roster to take note of as the market opens across the NFL next week.
One of those names is Will Fries, the budding 26-year-old offensive guard who hits unrestricted free agency for the first time in his career this offseason and could have no shortage of interest in his services across the league.
According to a report from ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Chicago Bears are a team to watch as a potential suitor for Fries, also noting the Colts guard could be in for a big deal coming his way as well.
"The sense is Chicago will sign at least one interior offensive lineman," Fowler said. "Drew Dalman, 49ers guard Aaron Banks and Colts guard Will Fries are among players on the radar. Like Dalman, Banks and Fries are in line for sizable contracts. Guards dominated free agency last year and will do well once again. The Giants, Cardinals and Seahawks are lurking in this market, too."
Considering the Bears' offensive line issues spanning back to last season, it's not a surprise to see them in the mix for one of free agency's better guards. Caleb Williams was the most-sacked quarterback during his rookie campaign, and a new coaching staff led by Ben Johnson will be eager to mitigate those concerns in 2025.
But the Colts shouldn't let up in their pursuit of re-signing Fries. In 2024, he was ranked fourth among NFL guards in overall PFF grade at 86.9 and can be a plug-and-play impact player for any team on the right side of the interior.
Indianapolis won't have an abundance of money to spend this offseason, as OverTheCap projects the team to sit just over $30 million in cap space, ranking 17th in the NFL, but it's enough to do what it takes to retain their star guard. Especially for an offense expecting to be as run-oriented as the Colts will in 2025, keeping Fries in the building should be a priority.
He isn't the only Colts free agent on the offensive line either. Other names like Ryan Kelly and Mark Glowinski will be up in the air to return for next season, further emphasizing the importance of re-signing their young cornerstone in Fries.
Negotiations open around the NFL for free agency on March 10th, opening the door for other teams to speak to the Fries for a potential fit. But, for Indianapolis to remain secure on the front lines for the season ahead, keeping their guy in the fold for the foreseeable future is a must.
