Colts 2025 Themes Official
The Indianapolis Colts have a highly critical regular season approaching, with so much on the line that it's palpable. General manager Chris Ballard is walking into his ninth NFL season with the team and doesn't have any room left for mediocrity.
Head coach Shane Steichen can't afford to finish without a playoff spot, and quarterback Anthony Richardson may very well be finished in Indianapolis if he can't beat out Daniel Jones for the starting role and thrive.
Along with so much at stake, Indianapolis will showcase eight different themes for various home games throughout the 2025 campaign. Now, it's official which ones go down, and when.
Below is a brief list of the home themes for 2025.
Week 1 | Ring of Honor Induction for Jim Irsay (versus Miami Dolphins)
Week 2 | White Out Jerseys (versus Dener Broncos)
Week 5 | Kicking the Stigma (versus Las Vegas Raiders)
Week 6 | Crucial Catch (versus Arizona Cardinals)
Week 8 | Salute to Service (versus Tennessee Titans)
Week 10 | Berlin Game (versus Atlanta Falcons)
Week 13 | My Cause My Cleats (versus Atlanta Falcons)
Week 16 | Indiana Nights (versus San Francisco 49ers)
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
Indianapolis' schedule has excellent themes to entertain fans and put more emphasis on the games. One game in particular stands out due to the recent events, and that is Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins for the home opener.
After the tragic passing of former Colts long-time CEO, Jim Irsay, the franchise immediately decided it was time to put him into the illustrious Colts Ring of Honor. Now, Irsay's daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, and Kalen Jackson, have taken over ownership.
Indianapolis already had the most pressure possible to win and finally obtain a playoff spot and the AFC championship, but now they have more motivation than ever with their former leader's passing.
Indianapolis has plenty to play for and must bring its best football for the upcoming year. The team looks different in several areas, with a new culture hopefully building for the better. There remains one goal for the Indianapolis squad: to succeed in 2025.
Recommended Articles