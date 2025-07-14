Colts' Shane Steichen Moves Backward in Coach Ranks
The Indianapolis Colts likely foresaw a much different future after selecting quarterback Anthony Richardson in 2023, and hiring Shane Steichen as the head coach to mentor him. However, it's turned out to be rough, to say the least.
Richardson has looked anything but ready to be an NFL starter under center, even regressing in year two after showing promise in his rookie campaign, despite only playing in four games (sustained a season-ending AC Joint sprain in his right shoulder).
This struggle is reflected in Steichen's ranking with CBS Sports' head coach rankings, as reported by Cody Benjamin. For Steichen, he falls to 22nd after placing 19th last season.
"Is he to be blamed or credited for cycling through quarterbacks like plenty of his Colts predecessors? Steichen can call an offense, as he once proved beautifully with the Eagles, but leaning upon Anthony Richardson and Daniel Jones spells trouble."
Steichen's setbacks aren't entirely his fault, as the quarterback situation has been uncertain, the defenses have underperformed, and the culture has looked empty at times. But, because he's the head coach, he must take the brunt of the blame.
Steichen was hired to both boost the team past mediocre status and develop the raw, yet uber-talented, Richardson into a star quarterback. Instead, the team has finished with forgettable records like 9-8 (2023) and 8-9 (2024).
The Colts' overall record throughout Steichen's two-year tenure is underwhelming, sitting at 17-17, equating to a .500-win percentage. Given how important this third season for Steichen is, the team can't afford another eight or nine wins, they must achieve more victories.
It's encouraging that the AFC South is more open than ever. While the Houston Texans are in charge of the division for now, they looked exploitable last season. If there was ever a time for the Colts to steal the AFC South for the first time since 2014, the upcoming year is it.
It's integral that Indy wins their division and makes the playoffs, or else Steichen might be on the outside looking in. It's also fair to say that Steichen's time leading the squad might be over if Indianapolis can't establish winning ways.
If this happens, quarterback Richardson and general manager Chris Ballard are also likely to join the former Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator. This is the last thing the Irsay sisters want, as it puts Indianapolis into a wild situation where they must figure out the HC, QB, and GM positions.
Steichen has as much pressure as anyone in the Colts' organization and understands there's a chance that Daniel Jones will be his next quarterback. With a critical training camp fast approaching, we'll see how the Colts respond to the mounting pressure that's present everywhere.
