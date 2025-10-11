3 Bold Predictions for Colts vs. Cardinals
After demolishing another low-level opponent last weekend, the Indianapolis Colts have an opportunity to move to 5-1 this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.
The Cardinals are coming off a brutal home loss to Indy's AFC South rival, the Tennessee Titans. Despite their 2-0 start, the Cardinals now sit at 2-3.
Both teams will be hungry for a win, but a few key players will have the chance to impact the game like no others.
Here are three bold predictions for Sunday's clash.
1. Tyler Warren Racks Up 100+ Receiving Yards
Warren has already set the record for most receiving yards by a tight end through his first five games (307), and he'll look to pad that number against Arizona.
The Colts love to get Warren involved early, forcing defenses to account for his size, speed, and strength from the first drive of the game. Warren's most catches in a game came in Week 1, when he hauled in seven receptions against the Miami Dolphins.
Ever since then, we've seen a steady output that relies on big yardage pickups. I think that changes against the Cardinals, who allowed eight receptions to the Titans' tight ends last weekend.
If Warren can come down with 6-plus catches, he could have the first 100-yard performance of his young NFL career.
2. The Colts' Defense Forces Three Turnovers
The Colts' defense has turned a page this offseason thanks to new defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo. Indy has allowed fewer than 10 points in two of its five games and has forced at least one turnover in every game.
The Cardinals are a turnover-prone football team, fumbling the ball three times against the Titans. Quarterback Kyler Murray had a two-interception performance the game before that, and the team has six total turnovers on the season.
When you combine the Colts' knack for causing a mistake in big moments with the Cardinals' history of turnovers, it sets up favorably for a big day for Indy's defense.
Watch out for Charvarius Ward to get his first interception as a Colt, as he'll be marking Murray's favorite target, Marvin Harrison Jr.
3. Alec Pierce Comes Down With One 50+ Yard Touchdown
The Colts will be getting one of their top offensive threats back on Sunday in the form of fourth-year wide receiver Alec Pierce. After a two-week stay in concussion protocol, Pierce will be looking to get involved in the Colts' offense.
Indy has missed its deep threat sorely, which is exactly why quarterback Daniel Jones will be tempted to throw at least a couple of deep balls for Pierce to haul in. As one of the best explosive threats in the league, Pierce deserves at least one opportunity for a statement play.
Pierce's longest reception this season came against the Denver Broncos in Week 2, when he brought in a 44-yard bomb. If Jones can muster up the arm strength for one throw, Pierce could have a highlight play in his return game.
Colts vs. Cardinals will kick off at 1 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.