National NFL Outlet Places Colts in Super Bowl Conversation
The Indianapolis Colts are preparing for another battle with an NFC opponent when they host the 2-3 Arizona Cardinals at Lucas Oil Stadium tomorrow afternoon. After destroying the Las Vegas Raiders by 34 points, the anticipation for what this Colts team can accomplish is high.
Even Rich Eisen has taken notice and had some big things to say about Indianapolis on his program, The Rich Eisen Show.
Eisen had plenty to unfold about the 4-1 Colts, but started by bringing up the rise of QB Daniel Jones, who has smashed any preseason expectations that came with him after playing six seasons with the New York Giants.
"Daniel Jones, he looks cool as a cucumber. He steps back and he's not making stupid decisions. He's not making some of the mindboggling moves that you saw from him sometimes with the Giants."
Jones' career with the Giants was marred by poor efficiency under center and a brutal win-loss record. Jones didn't necessarily turn the ball over constantly or play as an inaccurate passer, but he wasn't effective enough to propel the Giants' offense.
It's also fair to throw some criticism toward the Giants organization and head coach Brian Daboll for lacking the understanding of how to provide Jones with the correct environment to succeed.
Jones finished his time with the Giants with a horrendous 24-44-1 record, 85 all-purpose scores (70 passing, 15 rushing), and 15,872 yards through the air. While these numbers aren't bad, they are deceiving, especially when considering the awful overall record.
Now, Jones is playing comfortably and seems like an entirely different quarterback. Whatever the case was with the Giants, Jones has found his stride and footing with the Colts.
What happens next for the Colts? Don't miss out on any news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our free newsletter and get breaking Colts news delivered to your inbox daily!
While it's fair to say that Jones' impact is helped by the dominance of running back Jonathan Taylor, who leads the NFL in rushing yards and scores on the ground. However, Jones has to make the adjustments and operate Steichen's offense from the helm.
Jones' 2025 season has been so good that he already deserves to be put into the Comeback Player of the Year conversation. Considering Jones' last two seasons with the Giants (3-13 record, 10 TD passes, and 13 interceptions), this is a complete 180-degree swing.
Jones ranks third in the league in passing yards (1,290), is tied for fifth in completion percentage (71.3), and first in QBR (79.7). It's wild to hear this for many, but through five weeks, Jones is one of the best QBs in the NFL, and as Indy continues to win, that won't stay as surprising.
Indianapolis has been cruising in year three of Steichen, and it doesn't look like they're going to slow down anytime soon. While many are mentioning Indy as a lock to make the playoffs and potentially take the AFC South, Eisen brought up the big game and how Indy might meet the NFC's top squad, the Detroit Lions.
The top two offenses in the NFL are the Lions and Colts, so this is not the craziest thought that these two teams might meet each other in Super Bowl LX. If that were to happen, it would mark the first trip to the big game for Detroit. As for Indy, it would mark their first trip since 2009.
While the Super Bowl is far away, everything is clicking at the highest levels for Steichen's crew in 2025.
Before they can make the playoffs, win the division, or make the Super Bowl, Indy must take out the Cardinals in Week 6. Steichen will have his team ready to clash with his former colleague with the Philadelphia Eagles, Jonathan Gannon, at 1pm EST from the Circle City.