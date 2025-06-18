Colts: 3 Major Starter Battles to Watch in Training Camp
The Indianapolis Colts just wrapped up mandatory minicamp practices and will reconvene on July 22 for training camp. Minicamp practices are far from final when it comes to offseason battles, but they can paint a picture of what to expect in training camp later in the offseason program.
The headlining battle for the Colts is obvious, as the team has constantly spoken about competition between Daniel Jones and Anthony Richardson for the starting quarterback position. After that, though, the other two major battles for starting jobs don't seem as obvious.
Today, let's dive into these three offseason competitions and break down how they will likely unfold in the summer.
Daniel Jones vs. Anthony Richardson (Starting Quarterback)
The most pressing storyline for the Colts this offseason is the ongoing battle for starting quarterback between Jones and Richardson. Richardson is a former top-five pick who the Colts want to see take hold of the starting job, but Jones is a fairly expensive backup who can provide a little bit more consistency if Richardson continues to struggle this offseason.
Richardson is entering year three with the Colts, and the results thus far have been far from optimal. He has been inconsistent and erratic when on the field (despite high-level moments and flashes), and his injury history continues to plague him in the league. He has been limited to just 15 games played in two seasons, and he is currently dealing with continued pain in his throwing shoulder.
Jones has also had a rocky career in the NFL thus far. The former top-10 selection of the New York Giants flamed out with his first team, despite landing a massive extension following a modest 2022 season. Inconsistencies and injuries have also been the name of the game for Jones, as he has also been limited to just 16 games played over the past two seasons. He was released by the Giants halfway through last year and spent some time with the Minnesota Vikings before signing with the Colts.
Richardson was believed to be the front runner in this battle coming into the offseason, but lingering issues with his throwing shoulder could lead to Jones taking charge of the competition. Jones saw a majority of the reps in minicamp, and it's not clear yet if Richardson will be back as a full participant for all of training camp. With those lingering injury concerns and Shane Steichen's need for consistency at the quarterback position, the job appears to be Jones' to lose going forward.
Tanor Bortolini vs. Danny Pinter (Starting Center)
Another offensive camp battle featuring a young player with upside vs. a veteran player with experience comes at the center position. Many expected this job to be handed to Bortolini heading into the offseason, but the Colts deployed a heavy rotation at the position in minicamp. Pinter appears to be in the running to start at center for the Colts this season.
Even with Pinter getting some extra looks inside, Bortolini remains the favorite to land the job. The former fourth-round selection is a fantastic athlete who stood out in his few starts last season. At just 22 years old, he allowed only seven pressures in 211 pass blocking snaps this past season (according to Pro Football Focus). The only real question with him is if he can mentally get to where he needs to be to start this season, because physically, he is already in an excellent spot.
Pinter is also a fantastic athlete at the center position, and he has been a reliable player for the Colts for the past four seasons. He has appeared in 759 offensive snaps for the team in his career, making starts at both center and right guard. His play was a bit up and down last season, but he did make two crucial starts late last season while Ryan Kelly and Bortolini both dealt with injuries. His experience may give him a slight edge in some regards over Bortolini this offseason.
Bortolini should be able to win this battle by the end of training camp, but it will certainly be one to keep an eye on. Pinter is a player that the Colts trust quite a bit, so he will be battling for every inch in this competition until the end of camp.
Jaylon Jones vs. Justin Walley (Starting Outside Cornerback)
This last battle may be more about calling my shot than based in reality, but I'd keep a close eye on the second outside cornerback competition this offseason. Charvarius Ward is obviously locked in as the team's top player on the outside, but Jones and Walley are two starkly different options alongside the former All-Pro.
Jones has played a ton of snaps in his NFL career thus far, as he has held down the Colts' top outside corner job for most of the last two seasons. The former seventh-round selection isn't the best athlete, but he makes up for it by being a smart player with excellent eyes on the outside. He was a pass breakup machine for the Colts last year, and his play should take another step forward with Ward traveling with top receivers in 2025.
While Jones nursed an injury in minicamp, it was Walley who saw a majority of the snaps on the outside for the team. The Colts are bullish on Walley, as the coaching staff hasn't missed an opportunity to rave about his ability this offseason. He also fits more of what Lou Anarumo wants on the outside, with excellent foot speed and size on the perimeter.
Jones will likely prevail in this battle, but I wouldn't count Walley out whatsoever. The team loves the young cornerback, and it may be just a matter of time before he gets a real chance on Sundays. Jones and Walley contrast each other perfectly, so both players will certainly factor into the defense in some fashion this upcoming season.